Jimmy Garoppolo Siblings: A Family Fueled by Football

Jimmy Garoppolo is an American football quarterback who currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL).

He played college football at Eastern Illinois, setting multiple school records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns and won the Walter Payton Award as a senior.

Garoppolo was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and later traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Siblings

Jimmy has three brothers, namely Tony Garoppolo, Mike Garoppolo and Billy Garoppolo.

Tony is an architect, Mike is a teacher and Billy’s profession is not known.

All three brothers are supportive of Jimmy and often attend his games, cheering him on.

College career

Garoppolo’s college career at Eastern Illinois University was marked by significant achievements and recognition.

As a freshman in 2010, Garoppolo started eight games, throwing for 1,639 yards and 14 touchdowns, setting the stage for his future growth as a quarterback.

He continued to improve in his sophomore year, leading the Panthers to a 7-4 record and throwing for 2,644 yards and 24 touchdowns, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) honors.

Garoppolo’s performance improved further in his junior year, with 3,863 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, earning him the OVC Player of the Year award and All-American honors.

His senior season was his most impressive, as he completed 375 of 568 attempts (66%) for 5,050 yards, 53 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, earning him the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Garoppolo set multiple school records at Eastern Illinois, including career passing yards (13,156), career passing touchdowns (93), and single-season passing yards (5,050).

He was also named the OVC Player of the Year twice and earned multiple All-American honors.

Garoppolo’s outstanding college career at Eastern Illinois University helped him get noticed by NFL scouts and ultimately led to his selection in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

NFL career

Garoppolo’s NFL career began in 2014 when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round (62nd overall) of the NFL draft.

He started his career as a backup to Tom Brady, playing six games in his first season.

Garoppolo won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, although he did not appear in both of the wins.

In 2017, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he became the starting quarterback.

He led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl appearance in seven years (Super Bowl LIV) in 2019, but they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garoppolo also helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship game in 2021.

In 2022, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders but was released after one season.

In 2024, Garoppolo signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, but was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Personal life

Garoppolo is currently single and not publicly known to be in a relationship as of 2023.

However, he has been linked to a few women in the past.

One of the most notable relationships was with Boston-based model and social media influencer Alexandra King.

The two were rumored to be dating between 2017 and 2018, with King posting a Valentine’s Day message referring to Garoppolo as her “valentine” in February 2018.

However, Garoppolo has denied the relationship, and it is unclear whether they were ever officially together.

Garoppolo was also linked to adult film actress and model Kiara Mia in mid-2018.

Mia and Garoppolo were spotted together in public several times, but the exact nature of their relationship remains unclear.

It is possible that they were just friends or acquaintances, but the media and fans speculated about a romantic connection.

More recently, Garoppolo was spotted with sports agent Giuliana Milan when he was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

Milan attended several 49ers games wearing Garoppolo’s jersey and cheering him on, but the couple has not confirmed their relationship status.

Despite these rumors and speculations, Garoppolo has consistently chosen to keep his personal life private.