David Spade Siblings: Getting to Know Bryan and Andy Spade

David Spade is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster known for his sarcastic and self-deprecating humor.

He gained fame as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live and starred in sitcoms like Just Shoot Me! and Rules of Engagement.

Spade has appeared in films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and the Hotel Transylvania series.

He also hosted Lights Out with David Spade and has voiced characters in various animated films.

Siblings

David has two older brothers, Bryan and Andy Spade.

Andy is an entrepreneur known for co-founding the designer brand Kate Spade New York with his late wife, Kate Spade.

David and his brothers were raised primarily by their mother in Scottsdale, Arizona, after their parents divorced when David was four.

Career

Spade began his career in stand-up comedy during his college years at Arizona State University.

He started performing in comedy clubs across the country in the late 1980s, where he honed his craft and developed a reputation for his observational humor and unique delivery.

His performances at renowned venues like The Comedy Store in Los Angeles helped him gain attention, leading to television opportunities.

Spade’s breakthrough came when he joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 1990.

His sharp wit and memorable one-liners quickly made him a fan favorite.

One of his most notable segments was Hollywood Minute, where he delivered snarky commentary on celebrities, which solidified his comedic style and public persona.

During his time on SNL, he portrayed various characters, including the Gap Girls and a recurring role as a sarcastic waiter.

In addition to his television success, Spade made a significant impact in film.

He starred alongside Chris Farley in the cult classic Tommy Boy, which showcased their comedic chemistry and became a box office success.

Following this, he teamed up with Farley again for Black Sheep, another political comedy that resonated with audiences.

In 2001, Spade played the title character in Joe Dirt, a lovable loser searching for his parents; this film gained a cult following and showcased his ability to carry a lead role.

He also lent his voice to the character Griffin, the Invisible Man, in the popular Hotel Transylvania animated franchise, further broadening his appeal to family audiences.

Spade’s television success continued with notable roles in sitcoms like Just Shoot Me!, where he portrayed Dennis Finch, a role that allowed him to showcase his comedic timing and charm within the context of a fashion magazine staff.

He later starred as Russell Dunbar in Rules of Engagement, navigating relationships among friends who were married. This show further solidified his status as a television star.

In addition to acting, Spade has hosted various projects, including Lights Out with David Spade, a late-night talk show featuring celebrity interviews and comedic commentary on current events.

He also hosted The Showbiz Show on Comedy Central, where he focused on Hollywood gossip and entertainment news.

Awards and accolades

Spade has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

He earned four Primetime Emmy nominations, notably for his role as Dennis Finch on Just Shoot Me!, where he was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards.

In addition, he received a nomination for an American Comedy Award in 1999 for Funniest Supporting Male Performer in a TV Series.

Spade won an MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Duo in 1996, shared with Chris Farley for their work in Tommy Boy.

He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 5, 2003.

More recently, he received a Razzie Award in 2012 for Worst Supporting Actress for his role in Jack and Jill, among other Razzie nominations.