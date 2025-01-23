DCI Amin talks on directorate’s mandate in service delivery in police 

The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin Thursday emphasized the importance of delivering exemplary services to citizens as a means to enhance the overall service delivery within the National Police Service.

Addressing senior officers from various regional commands and units of the Administration Police Service (APS) at the Southern Palms Beach Resort in Kwale, Amin underscored the need to prioritize essential issues that are vital for maintaining security and safeguarding lives and property nationwide.

He noted that the DCI boasts of a team of experts who are ready to provide their services to streamline the workflow of various services.

The week-long conference, themed “Transforming the Police to Meet Service Delivery Expectations,” sets the stage for the launch of the Administration Police Service Roadmap to Service Delivery Revitalization Strategy.

This strategy is designed to address the evolving needs of communities, foster public trust, and enhance the effectiveness of policing.

In addition, the conference focuses on several critical aspects of policing, including new operational and managerial concepts, emerging security and leadership trends, performance evaluation, and the review of service delivery strategies, among other objectives.

Amin elaborated on the DCI’s role in advancing professional criminal investigations to combat crime, create safer communities for citizens, and ensure justice for all.

The event was also graced by Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat and Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and former APS commandant Kinuthia Mbugua.