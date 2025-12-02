DCI launches blockchain and crypto crime investigations training in Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has officially launched a groundbreaking Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Investigation Training Module.

Officials termed the development a landmark initiative designed to bolster Kenya’s and the region’s capacity to counter sophisticated digital crimes in an increasingly technology-driven era.

Kenya has been experiencing a rise in crimes linked to cryptocurrency and related online incidents in recent months, necessitating the training.

This initiative represents a major leap forward in Kenya’s readiness to detect, investigate, and disrupt digital crimes, solidifying the country’s standing as a regional leader in modern policing and cybersecurity, officials said.

Director of the National Forensic Laboratory Rosemary Kuraru, who represented the DCI Director reaffirmed the Directorate’s resolute commitment to staying ahead of criminal networks that exploit digital platforms, virtual currencies, and decentralised technologies for money laundering, fraud, terrorism financing, and other cyber-enabled offences.

“We either train and be ready for the challenge ahead or perish,” she said.

This cutting-edge training programme has been fully funded and technically supported by the European Union (EU), underscoring the enduring strategic partnership between Kenya and the EU in advancing regional and global security.

Through this collaboration, DCI officers and key stakeholders will acquire specialised expertise in tracing and analysing blockchain transactions, investigating cryptocurrency-related crimes, understanding digital wallets and broader crypto ecosystems, and applying international best practices in digital forensics and cross-border cooperation.

Kuraru emphasised that rapid technological advancement must be matched by equally innovative and proactive law enforcement responses. She observed that criminals are increasingly migrating to digital spaces where anonymity and borderless transactions present unprecedented challenges.

She warmly commended the European Union for its sustained investment in knowledge transfer, capacity building, and operational excellence.

Security agencies have been facing challenges in addressing the emerging cybercrimes. Officials say training is the solution to the menace.

The officials said the training will be escalated to other sections in the police service.