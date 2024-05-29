DCI Launches Its Revamped Website 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday launched its revamped website, an interactive and user-friendly platform that is compatible with all web browsers, operating systems and mobile phones.

The well-designed website (www.dci.go.ke) is not only inclusive and fresh with quality content, but also adheres to the latest web standards that will put it on the global map, offering solution to the most sought-after information about the directorate.

The colourful event filled with pomp and grandeur convened DCI staff and partnering corporate institutions.

Speaking during the occasion, the Director DCI Mohamed Amin who was also the chief guest congratulated the DCI Website Management Committee and ICT Authority, for steering the revamping process that upgraded the website’s browsing experience.

“I subscribe to the pearl of wisdom which alludes that a ‘good’ website isn’t enough to convert users into engaged customers and brand ambassadors. What truly sets a website apart is its greatness.”

He also unveiled the 9th issue of The DCI magazine, the edition that has delved in the underworld of both local and foreign fake-gold scammers, detailing how DCI teams have moved out in an all-out war to curb the menace.

Other crime trends covered in the document that is now available on the DCI Website include the evils that have been fuelled by short term resistances that recently sent shockwaves across the country, prevalent land fraud sagas and major crackdowns on daring gun-totting desperados out to terrorize Kenyans.

The launch was graced by, among other partners, Diamond Trust Bank Regional Manager George Ojwang’, Kenya National Police DT Sacco representative William Keah and the Police FC officials headed by Malkit Singh.