DDG Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Rapper

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., known professionally as DDG, is an American rapper, YouTuber, and entrepreneur born on October 10, 1997, in Pontiac, Michigan.

Rising to fame through his YouTube channel, where he initially posted vlogs, pranks, and comedy sketches, DDG transitioned into a successful music career, blending hip-hop with melodic elements.

His charismatic personality and strategic use of social media have made him a prominent figure in entertainment, with millions of followers across platforms.

Beyond music and content creation, DDG is the co-founder of Zooted Music and has ventured into boxing, showcasing his versatility.

DDG comes from a close-knit family with four siblings, several of whom have carved their own paths in the digital space, influenced by his success.

His older half-brother, Darion Breckenridge, tragically lost his life in 2014 at age 21 after being shot in his car, an event that profoundly impacted DDG, steering him away from street life toward creative pursuits.

Darion’s nickname, “PontiacMadeDDB,” inspired DDG’s professional moniker, with the final “B” changed to a “G.”

DDG’s older sister, Tawanna Rochelle Adams, aged 36, resides in Pontiac, Michigan, and maintains a low public profile but is vocal in supporting her brother.

Dajaun Bridge, known as DuB Bridge, is DDG’s older brother and a YouTube content creator who runs the “DuB Family” channel, featuring his son, Woo Wop, DDG’s nephew, who often appears in family vlogs.

DuB has faced public attention, notably for a 2025 TikTok controversy over his oral hygiene comments.

DDG’s younger sister, Tiarra Granberry, known as Tee Tee, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur with a significant Instagram following and her clothing line, Asani Apparel.

Tee Tee also creates YouTube content, including pranks and dance videos, and has released music, such as her 2020 single “Back At It.”

Career

DDG’s career began in 2014 when he started posting YouTube videos, gaining traction with comedic skits and vlogs while still in high school.

After graduating as valedictorian from the International Technology Academy, he briefly attended Central Michigan University but dropped out to focus on content creation, a decision fueled by a viral prank video that amassed millions of views.

His YouTube channels, including “PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS,” “The DDG Family,” and his music channel, have collectively garnered over 11 million subscribers.

DDG’s music career took off in 2016 with early tracks like “Balenciagas” and “Free Parties,” produced by Zaytoven, and a collaboration with Famous Dex on “Lettuce.”

His 2017 single “Givenchy” from his debut EP, Take Me Serious, earned over 25 million YouTube views and led to a record deal with Epic Records in 2018.

His 2020 hit “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” featuring Blueface, peaked at number 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved double platinum status.

DDG released his debut album, Valedictorian, in 2019, followed by a collaborative mixtape with OG Parker, Die 4 Respect, in 2021, and his second album, It’s Not Me It’s You, in 2022, featuring artists like Gunna and Polo G.

His 2022 single “Elon Musk” with Gunna showcased his innovative approach, including a music video shot in NASA’s zero-gravity training facility.

Beyond music, DDG made his boxing debut in 2021, defeating Nate Wyatt, and continues to expand his brand through merchandise and his record label.