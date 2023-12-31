Death Toll in Eveready Roundabout Accident Rises to Seven

Two more victims have succumbed bringing the total fatalities to seven in the Eveready Roundabout accident in Nakuru County.

The Sunday morning accident involved a 14 seater matatu and a long distance trailer.

Survivors were rushed to Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital for advanced treatment.

Images from the scene painted a grim image of the severity of the accident, with the matatu belonging to Ngata Sacco completely wrecked.

Witnesses said it happened at about 7 am. The matatu is said to have stopped at an undesignated area prompting an oncoming trailer to ram onto it and dragged it for a distance.

Nakuru West Sub-County Police commander Francis Wahome said they are investigating the incident.

This is the latest such incident to happen increasing the accident victims to more than 4,100 this year alone.

Many others are nursing wounds in hospitals and homes following accidents which has a huge negative impact on families.