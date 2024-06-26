Death Toll Rises to 12 After Six More Bodies Found in Mortuary 

The number of those killed in the Tuesday anti finance bill protests has risen to 12.

This is after the Nairobi City County Government confirmed a total of 12 bodies, with six at the City mortuary and six at Mama Lucy Hospital mortuary, who were shot during the anti-finance bill demonstrations held in the city Tuesday.

Speaking at the City mortuary, where the County Executive had gone to assess the situation and operations of the morgue, Nairobi Health CEC Suzanne Silantoi confirmed the number, stating that the 12 were brought in with gunshot wounds.

“The 12 were received yesterday by the respective mortuary attendants in the respective facilities. Six at Mama Lucy and six at City Mortuary while another one was taken in the morning,” she confirmed.

The County Executive further confirmed that at least 51 people were treated at county hospitals and discharged.

There are three people still admitted at Mbagathi Hospital and seven at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“Some who were received had soft tissue injuries and were treated and released. However, the ten (10), three (3) at Mbagathi and seven (7) at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, are responding positively to treatment,” County Executive Silantoi confirmed.

Nairobi County, together with other stakeholders, had set up two camps at Holy Family Basilica and Jamia Mall, where the injured were given first aid and, if necessary, rushed to various county hospitals.

The County stationed five ambulances and 12 medics who, together with others, helped the injured get treatment on time.

“We are also calling on those who are able to donate blood at any of the county’s blood satellites: Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and Pumwani Maternity. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those in need,” Silantoi reiterated.

One person was shot and killed in Kakamega, police said.

This came as residents of Githurai in Nairobi claimed police killed many people after a clash at the Githurai Mwiki police station.

Police said 20 police officers were injured in the chaos and that 740 blank bullets were used in the drama.

The officers said they used 258 tear gas canisters and that one vehicle was damaged. Police did not mention of any death in the Githurai clashes.

The deceased were shot outside and in Parliament compound.

The protesters had breached Parliament security prompting police to open fire.

The military was Tuesday evening deployed to help police in containing protests that broke out in opposing the proposed taxes.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale made the announcement on the decision to deploy the military citing the constitution.

This was after police shot at least ten people outside Parliament Building and near Kencom area as a crowd marched to oppose the taxes.

Duale said pursuant to Article 241 (3) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya as read with sections 31 (1) (a), 31 (1) (c) , 33 (1), 34 (1) and 34 (2) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, (Cap. 199), the Kenya Defence Forces is deployed on the 25th June, 2024 in support of the National Police Service in response to the security emergency caused by the ongoing violent protests in various parts of the Republic of Kenya resulting in destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure.

The move was questioned given Parliament did not approve the deployment.

President William Ruto called an emergency security meeting of security officials on Tuesday evening to discuss the crisis caused on Tuesday, which was seen as historic.

Police had clashed with the protesters outside Parliament along Parliament Road and major towns in the country.

Parts of the city centre turned chaotic as mobs went on a looting spree out of anger of the shooting of the fellow protesters.

Supermarkets, mobile phone shops, clothes and shoe shops were broken into and looted for the better part of the afternoon in the chaos.

Police had contained the groups as Members of Parliament debated the bill.

When news broke out that the MPs had pushed through the bill in record two hours, the groups became more violent and overwhelmed the anti riot police who had also become fatigued.

The mob broke down a perimeter wall and breached into Parliament Buildings.

Some of them went to the main chambers of both Houses and vandalized property.

They ate food that had been prepared for MPS as others stole property including the mace.

MPs and staff were evacuated by security through a tunnel there for their safety.

More police officers were deployed to drive the group out of the building.