Deaths confirmed in major fire at Canada military base

A large fire near a Canadian military base in Alberta has killed and injured some people, the defence minister said, without confirming the number of casualties.

The Canadian Armed Forces were working with local authorities to manage the fire and were looking into what caused it, David McGuinty said, describing the situation as “very, very active and delicate”.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X that a “serious incident creating a major fire” had occurred, adding his “thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected”.

Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, where the fire broke out, is one of the country’s busiest military training bases.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation describes it as “the principal base for live fire training exercises”. About 690 military personnel and 300 civilian workers are on site on a regular day, according to the CBC.

Saturday’s blaze “spread rapidly due to high winds” and had torn through the fences of the base, the Municipal District of Wainwright said.

McGuinty told reporters he “cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory”.

Alberta’s premier Danielle Smith says the “significant and tragic fire” is “affecting many of [the province’s] brave military personnel”. Provincial authorities are in touch with the central government in managing and investigating the situation, she added.

It is unclear when the fire broke out, but the district first posted about the incident at about 17:30 local time (23:30 GMT).

Local authorities have urged residents to avoid the area and give all emergency vehicles right of way.

Neighbouring provinces have offered their support.

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe says he has deployed resources to Alberta and is “ready to provide more if required”, while British Columbia premier David Eby says his government has “reached out to Alberta to offer all possible assistance”.

By BBC News