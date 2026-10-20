Decomposed body of unidentified man found in Ngong River, Nairobi

Police have recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified middle-aged man from the muddy waters of the Ngong River in the Kianda area of Nairobi.

The body, believed to have been swept downstream by the river’s rising waters, was discovered stuck in mud as the river swelled amid increased water flow.

With the assistance of members of the public, the officers retrieved the body, which was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

The deceased was described as a middle-aged man of African origin, but police were unable to establish his identity at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers from Kayole processed and documented the scene before the body was transferred to the Nairobi City Mortuary.

The body is being preserved pending identification and a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police suspect the man may have been swept from another location by the raging waters, although his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

And the body of a 53-year-old man has been found in a feeder drainage channel in Gakungu Village, Mwea West Sub-County, Kirinyaga County.

The deceased was identified as Ephantus Mwaura Njuki by his wife and other family members following the discovery on Monday, October 19, 2026.

According to police, the discovery was reported by Julius Muchiri, the village in-charge of Gakungu, after he received information that an unidentified adult male body had been spotted in the drainage channel.

Police officers from Thiba Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mwea West, rushed to the scene.

The body reportedly had visible physical marks, although their nature and cause were not specified in the report.

Police established that Njuki had been suffering from hemiparesis, a condition characterised by weakness on one side of the body, since 2023.

The scene was documented before the body was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home for preservation and a postmortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, pending further investigations and the results of the autopsy.