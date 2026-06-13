Decomposing body discovered at Dandora dumpsite

Police launched investigations after a decomposing body of an unidentified man was discovered at the Dandora dumpsite in Nairobi.

The grim discovery was made at around 1:00 p.m. Friday by an excavator operator who was offloading waste from a truck at the sprawling dumpsite.

According to police, members of the public alerted the operator after spotting what appeared to be a human hand protruding from a pile of garbage.

The operator stopped work, disembarked from the excavator and confirmed the presence of human remains before reporting the matter to authorities.

Police responded to the scene and established that the body belonged to an unidentified African male believed to be in his early 30s.

The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, with part of the head and both lower limbs visible while the rest of the body was buried beneath the waste.

The body was retrieved with the assistance of the excavator and the scene processed by crime scene investigators from Buruburu.

Preliminary findings suggest the deceased may have died elsewhere and that the body was later dumped at the dumpsite.

The remains were moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Dandora have commenced investigations to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Elsewhere, police in Kakamega South Sub-County have launched investigations after the body of a woman was recovered from River Yala on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 9:20 a.m. by the Assistant Chief of Savane Sub-location after members of the public spotted a female body floating in the river near Busirikwa Village.

Police officers responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery. With the assistance of local residents, the body was retrieved from the water and taken to the Kakamega General Hospital mortuary.

The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of the recovery.

Authorities said a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.