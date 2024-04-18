Defence Council meets after Chopper Crash Kills Top Commanders

The defence council of the military was summoned to a meeting following news of a fatal chopper crash in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla was among those on board.

At least ten other senior officers were on board the chopper.

The Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter had taken off from a local primary school when it went down and burst into flames.

Officials said Department of Defense headquarters said a statement would be issued on the same.

Under the chairmanship of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, the council was to issue the way forward.

They were to brief President William Ruto on the deliberations. There were speculations the council would make changes.

The next CDF will come from the Kenya Navy. Gen Ogolla was to retire next year.

Gen Ogolla could have gotten an extension in office by a year if the Defence Council, which he is a member advised so.

This now leaves Vice Chancellor National Defence University Lt Gen Jimson Mutai, his successor at the Kenya Navy Maj Gen Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a and the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lt Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri as the possible successors of Gen Ogolla.

More to follow.