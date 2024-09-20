Ruto Off to New York for UNGA Meeting 

President William Ruto departed Kenya Friday September 20 night for the United States to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

This high-level event is one of the most significant global forums, bringing together world leaders to address critical international issues, with a particular emphasis on sustainable development, global governance and climate action.

At UNGA, Ruto will advocate comprehensive and accelerated reforms of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, to ensure they remain relevant to current urgent challenges.

At the ‘Summit of the Future’ forum organised by the UN, he will call for a thorough review of the multilateral system, highlighting its inability to effectively address interrelated crises such as climate change, the debt burden, complex conflicts and the erosion of democratic governance.

His advocacy will focus on ensuring that the proposed ‘Pact for the Future’ promotes a democratic, transparent, equitable and responsive global order that addresses the specific needs of Kenya, Africa and other developing nations.

In addition, according to State House, Ruto will take part in high-level discussions on bridging the digital divide, promoting inclusion in the digital economy and ensuring that emerging technologies such as Artificial intelligence (Ai) and data governance are managed in an equitable manner.

Ruto will also hold a series of meetings with world leaders and international organisations to strengthen Kenya’s partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment and diplomacy.

The discussions will focus on enhancing Kenya’s trade relations, advancing the country’s leadership in climate action and fostering renewable energy and digital innovation, among others.

He will also meet United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss

Kenya’s role as host of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the ongoing capital project at the UN Office in Nairobi and the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti where Kenya has taken a leadership role in promoting peace and security.

UNGA 79 offers a crucial platform for Kenya and Africa to assert their positions on the global stage.

For Kenya, it is an opportunity to advocate equitable climate financing and to garner international support for initiatives such as the Nairobi Declaration on the Africa Climate Summit, the African Green Industrialisation Initiative and the African Renewable Energy Strategy.

As a leading voice in Africa, Ruto’s interventions will reflect the continent’s broader concerns, particularly in climate change, financial reforms and technological governance. He will continue to push for greater African representation in global institutions, including the UN Security Council and the International Monetary Fund.

Ruto’s agenda is focused on ensuring that Africa’s interests are not only heard, but also acted upon in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable and equitable world order.