Delta plane hit by firework while landing in Chicago

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 52 passengers and six crew members was hit by fireworks as it prepared to land at a Chicago airport on Saturday night. The flight from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to Midway International Airport “reportedly made contact with a firework while on descent,” a spokesperson for the airline told the BBC.

“The flight safely landed and taxied to the gate,” they added. There were no injuries and the incident was reported to aviation authorities.

The aircraft was struck as millions across the United States celebrated the nation’s 250th anniversary with fireworks – part of the annual tradition to commemorate independence.

Delta flight 1076 took off from Atlanta at 19:51 EDT (00:51 BST) and landed in Chicago at 20:33 CDT (02:33 BST).

“We just had a firework hit our plane,” a pilot told air traffic control, a recording of the incident shows. The pilot said it had occurred at about 200ft (61m).

“We’re just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath but definitely felt a big bang.”

Before the incident, controllers can be heard warning of the presence of fireworks.

“Delta 1076… use caution, there are multiple homes near the approach end shooting off fireworks,” an air traffic control officer said.

“There have been multiple reports as you can imagine,” the controller adds on the radio. “The city is aware. They said they would notify the Chicago police, but you know, I don’t know what they will do.”

The BBC has contacted city officials regarding the report of fireworks being set off from homes near the airport. The Chicago Police Department told the BBC the aircraft “was struck by an unknown object” and that it caused “minor paint damage”.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident happened around 20:30 CDT, according to CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

The Airbus A319 was inspected after landing with no damage found, according to the airline.

The largest displays of fireworks are often organised by state and local governments, but private and often unsupervised fireworks also are commonplace.

In Washington DC, the milestone anniversary was marked by a mammoth 40-minute fireworks display by the National Park Service at the Washington National Mall.

Flights were suspended at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport from noon on Saturday to make way for military flyovers and the pyrotechnic show which began at midnight local time.

By BBC News