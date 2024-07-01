Deon Cole, an accomplished American actor, writer, producer, and stand-up comedian, has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for his work on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” (2009–2010) and “Conan” (2010–2020), as well as his roles on “Black-ish” (2014–present), “Grown-ish” (2018–present), and “Angie Tribeca” (2016–2018). Deon has also appeared in all three films in the “Barbershop” series (2002–2016) and in movies like “Holiday Rush” (2019) and “Friendsgiving” (2020). He created, wrote, produced, and starred in the TBS series “Deon Cole’s Black Box” (2013) and has released comedy specials such as “Deon Cole: Cole Blooded Seminar” (2016), “Cole Hearted” (2019), and “Workin’ It Out” (2020).

Deon Cole Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth January 9, 1972 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Actor, Writer, Producer, Stand-Up Comedian

Early Life

Deon Cole was born on January 9, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois. Raised by his mother, Charleen, he attended Thornridge High School and later enrolled at Philander Smith College in Arkansas, where he earned an acting degree.

Deon Cole Career

Cole’s stand-up comedy career began when a friend bet him $50 to try performing on stage, and he never looked back. His breakthrough came with his role in the 2002 film “Barbershop,” which he reprised in “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” (2004) and “Barbershop: The Next Cut” (2016). His early career also included appearances in “A Lover for My Husband” (2003), “A Get2Gether” (2005), and several TV series like “Def Comedy Jam” (2006) and “Comedy Central Presents” (2007).

In 2009, Cole was hired as a writer on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and soon began appearing on the series. He continued writing for “Conan” until 2012 and appeared in over 80 episodes. His role as Charlie Telphy on ABC’s “Black-ish” began in 2014, earning him widespread recognition. He also stars in the spin-off “Grown-ish” and played Detective DJ Tanner on “Angie Tribeca” from 2016 to 2018.

Other Ventures

Deon Cole has hosted the BET series “Face Value” and appeared in films like “The Female Brain” (2017) and “2 Minutes of Fame” (2020). He became a global ambassador for Old Spice in 2019, starring in several commercials. Cole’s voice work includes voicing Dave the mutant insect on Netflix’s “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts” (2020).

Personal Life

Deon is the father of a son named Dylan, who graduated with honors in 2017. In March 2021, Cole partnered with BLKHLTH and Cottonelle for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. He has been open about his health, emphasizing the importance of regular medical check-ups, especially after losing a sister to breast cancer and having a friend undergo treatment for colorectal cancer.

Deon Cole Awards

Cole has received two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Series and four NAACP Image Award nominations, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Black-ish” in 2020 and 2021. He has also been nominated for a Black Reel Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2021, he won a Webby Award for his comedy special “Deon Cole: Workin’ It Out” and received three Writers Guild of America Award nominations for “Conan.”

Real Estate

In August 2019, Deon purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $2.525 million, which he renovated and listed for $4.2 million in July 2021. That same month, he bought a 7,500-square-foot mansion in Encino for $5.7 million. He previously owned a 3,800-square-foot home in Woodland Hills, which he sold for $1.565 million in late 2019.

Deon Cole Net Worth

