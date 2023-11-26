Derek Chauvin, Ex-cop Convicted in George Floyd’s Killing, Stabbed in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd was stabbed in federal prison Friday, sources told ABC News.

Sources familiar add that Chauvin is as of now in “stable” condition and is expected to survive.

An inmate was assaulted at The Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, and prison employees responded and contained the situation, The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

The inmate has not been identified but sources told ABC News that it was Chauvin, 47, who has been serving a simultaneous sentence at the medium-security prison for Floyd’s death. In a statement, the prison said that “life-saving measures” were taken by employees and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). No employees were injured during the incident and the FBI was notified, the Bureau of Prisons said.

“Violence is barbaric and tragic, and should never be cause for celebration. Derek Chauvin’s conduct on May 25, 2020, was unequivocally criminal and resulted in death. Today’s news is cause for quiet reflection as the world continues to process, and Minneapolis tries to heal, from very open wounds,” Chief of Minneapolis Police Brian O’Hara told ABC News affiliate KSTP.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of Chauvin on state charges, said in a statement he was “sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence.”

“He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence,” Ellison said.

Chauvin has been serving a state and federal sentence at FCI Tucson in the death of Floyd, a Black man who died while in police custody on May 25, 2020.

During the encounter which was caught on bystander video, Chauvin, who is white, held his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed and in a prone position on the pavement, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe before falling unconscious and losing a pulse, according to evidence presented at Chauvin’s state trial. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Floyd’s death, during the height of the pandemic, spurred nationwide and global protests over police brutality and racism.

Chauvin was found guilty on three counts in April 2021: Second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison in June 2021.

In June 2022, Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal civil rights charges in the death of Floyd. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges but in December 2021, he pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and admitted that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he became unresponsive.

The Supreme Court denied Chauvin’s appeal on Monday of his second-degree murder charge after his lawyer claimed he had not received a fair trial.

By ABC News