Detectives Pursue Samaritans Who Robbed Passengers

Police are investigating a robbery incident where two passengers, a man and a woman, were robbed over Sh409,000 and other valuables by a dagger-wielding gang who purported to offer them a lift to Mombasa.

According to police, the two were waiting for a Mombasa-bound bus at Mlolongo Saturday, when the driver of a private vehicle with seemingly three other passengers pulled over, offering to help given the transport challenges being experienced across the country on this Christmas Eve.

But after boarding, the vehicle occupants turned to be robbers, who on reaching Simba Cement area of Athi River brandished daggers and held them hostage.

The victims were blindfolded and restrained using ropes, before they were frisked for valuables.

From the male victim who hails from Kiambu town, a total of Sh340,000 was withdrawn from his bank accounts using the M-banking apps, and another Sh20,000 from his Mpesa.

His Samsung Galaxy phone and powerbank valued at Sh75,000 were also stolen.

The female victim who resides in Mombasa was also robbed a number of valuables and Sh49,000 from her Mpesa account.

After the robbery, the two were dumped at Ngarariga area of Limuru, where members of the public assisted them to Ngarariga Police Station where the incident was reported.

Luckily, no serious injuries were inflicted on the victims.

The case was referred to DCI Athi River for investigation.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said they are pursuing the gang.

“As police heighten patrols and crackdowns on such criminal elements who are taking advantage of the season to reign terror on Kenyan citizens, we call upon members of the public to be security cautious and to report any suspicious persons or activities around their neighbourhoods, so that we can all enjoy the true meaning of a happy festivity.”