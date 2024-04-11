Police Conclude Kisii blogger Duke Nyabaro Died by Suicide 

Police have concluded Kisii teacher who also blogged Duke Nyabaro died by suicide.

An autopsy done on the body on Monday concluded strangulation caused the death.

And after reviewing the deceased’s last movements before he was found dead, detectives handling the matter concluded he hanged himself.

They also relied on a message he had posted on his social media suggesting intentions to die.

Two women who had been arrested over the death were Tuesday evening released.

The two were with Nyabaro at a local club until late in the night before his body was found.

Surveillance cameras showed Nyabaro leaving alone the joint and walking, taking a motorbike to where his body was found hanging outside a kiosk.

The motive of the suicide is yet to be known, police said.

Police however said they are open to any other theory into the incident.

“We believe for now he died by suicide. The suspects who were in custody will be released as we continue with other investigations,” said an officer aware of the probe.

Nyabaro’s body was found hanging at a kiosk in Kitutu Central on Sunday April 7 morning.

There was a rope around his neck, perhaps to indicate that he had hanged himself.

Nyabaro was a high school teacher in Chacha Moronge High School in Migori County.

The family did not contest the postmortem report.

“We are satisfied with the pathologist’s report,” said a family spokesman.

He was aged 35, his family said.

His relatives said he did not go back home on Saturday night as anticipated after a night out at an entertainment joint in Kisii Town.

The body was found dangling on a belt outside the kiosk on Sunday April 7 morning.

Police and residents have ruled out suicide pointing out that the kiosk’s structure was too weak to hold up his body weight.

The teacher’s feet were seen to be touching the ground.