Detectives seize cocaine worth Sh3.6 million, arrest drug mule at JKIA

A drug courier’s daring attempt to slip into Kenya with a stomach full of cocaine ended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, after sharp-eyed Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives intercepted her moments after landing.

The drug peddler, 34-year-old Muli Ayan Ndunge, had just touched down from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when detectives, acting on precise intelligence, quietly closed in.

She was escorted to the ANU offices for observation, and within minutes, the truth began to spill out, as she emitted 14 pellets of cocaine.

Knowing there was more, detectives maintained a tight watch, and soon another 14 pellets followed, bringing the tally to 28 pellets, weighing 912.74 grams valued at approximately Sh3,650,960 in the streets.

A subsequent X-ray scan later confirmed her abdomen was clean, sealing the case with clinical certainty.

Ndunge was detained in custody as detectives prepare her for arraignment.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Workshop on System Analysis of Criminal Networks engaged in the trafficking of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), dual-use goods, and nuclear materials in East Africa meeting at the Safari Park Hotel.

Presided over by the Director Training at the DCI Adan Guyo, on behalf of the Director Dci, this milestone event, facilitated by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the US Export Control and Related Border Security Assistance Programme, brings together experts, policymakers, and law enforcement agencies to enhance regional collaboration, intelligence sharing, and innovative strategies against transnational threats.

Participants will be taken through cutting-edge tools to strengthen collaboration between national and regional stakeholders, build capacity to detect, prevent, and disrupt illicit trafficking routes, enhance intelligence-led approaches to dismantle criminal networks, and reinforce Kenya’s leadership in safeguarding East Africa against emerging global security challenges.

While making his remarks, Guyo pointed out the fact that Illicit trafficking of WMDS-related materials, dual-use goods, and nuclear and radioactive substances is not a distant or hypothetical threat, but still, a clear and present danger to the region and the world, adding that criminal networks exploit weaknesses in regulatory frameworks, porous borders, and gaps in inter-agency coordination to move these deadly materials with alarming impunity.

“Therefore as law enforcement officers, regulators, prosecutors, and policy makers, we bear collective responsibility for the safety and security of the Kenyan people and, indeed, the global community. The proliferation of these materials in the wrong hands could trigger consequences of unimaginable magnitude,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to all partners involved, noting that their continued support strengthens not only Kenya’s capabilities but the collective security of the entire East African region and beyond.