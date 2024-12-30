Dexter Lawrence II Siblings: Get to Know Devon Lawrence

Dexter Lawrence II is a professional American football defensive tackle for the New York Giants in the NFL.

Standing 6’4″ and weighing 340 lbs, he played college football at Clemson, where he was recognized as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Drafted 17th overall by the Giants in 2019, Lawrence has emerged as a key player, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022 and signing a four-year, $90 million extension in 2023.

Currently, he is on injured reserve due to a dislocated elbow sustained during the 2024 season.

Siblings

Dexter has one younger brother, Devon Lawrence, who is a running back currently playing at the University of North Carolina.

Their father, Dexter Lawrence Sr., was a college football linebacker at Arkansas State, contributing to the family’s strong athletic background.

College career

Lawrence played college football at Clemson University, where he quickly established himself as a standout defensive tackle from 2016 to 2018.

Highly recruited out of Wake Forest High School in North Carolina, he was regarded as one of the top defensive line prospects in the nation.

In his freshman year, Lawrence made an immediate impact, starting 12 games and recording 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.

His impressive performance earned him the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

During his sophomore year, he continued to excel, contributing significantly to Clemson’s defense with 41 tackles and 5 sacks.

His efforts were pivotal in leading the Tigers to a national championship victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

In his junior year, Lawrence tallied 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks, solidifying his reputation as a dominant force on the defensive line.

Throughout his time at Clemson, he was known for his size, agility, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses, contributing to Clemson’s status as a powerhouse in college football during those years.

NFL career

After an impressive college career, Lawrence was selected 17th overall by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

This marked a significant moment for both him and the franchise as they sought to bolster their defensive line. In his rookie season, Lawrence played all 16 games, starting in 15 of them.

He recorded 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks, quickly establishing himself as a key player on the Giants’ defense.

In the following season, he continued to develop his skills, finishing with 44 tackles and 1 sack.

His ability to clog running lanes and pressure quarterbacks became increasingly evident.

The 2021 season saw him contribute solidly with 51 tackles and 1 sack.

However, it was the 2022 season that marked a turning point for Lawrence as he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

He recorded a career-high 7.5 sacks along with 68 tackles, showcasing his ability to significantly impact games.

As one of the leaders on the defensive line, his presence was felt not just through statistics but also through his work ethic and mentorship of younger players.

In April 2023, Lawrence signed a four-year contract extension worth $90 million, making him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in NFL history.

This deal reflected both his importance to the team and his status as an elite player at his position.

Unfortunately, during the ongoing 2024 season, Dexter Lawrence suffered a dislocated elbow that placed him on injured reserve.

This injury has sidelined him for an extended period, impacting both his performance and that of the Giants’ defense.

Accolades

Lawrence has received numerous accolades throughout his football career.

In college, he was recognized as a First-Team USA Today All-American and was listed as the No. 2 overall player in the nation by Rivals and 247Sports.

He earned the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, along with being a Freshman All-American by ESPN and USA Today.

Throughout his college career at Clemson, he was also named First-Team All-ACC and was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award in 2017.

In the NFL, Lawrence has continued to excel, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022.

By the end of the 2023 season, he had amassed impressive statistics, including over 310 tackles and 30 sacks since being drafted by the New York Giants in 2019.

His performance has solidified his status as one of the premier defensive tackles in the league.