Diane Kruger Siblings: Get to Know Stefan Heidkrüger

Diane Kruger, born Diane Heidkrüger on July 15, 1976, in Algermissen, Germany, is a renowned German actress and former fashion model.

Raised in a Roman Catholic family, Kruger grew up in West Germany alongside her younger brother, Stefan.

Her early aspirations leaned toward ballet, and she trained at the Royal Ballet School in London until a knee injury ended her dance career.

This setback led her to modeling in Paris, where she worked with prestigious brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Christian Dior, appearing on the covers of magazines such as Vogue Paris and Cosmopolitan.

At the age of 22, Kruger shifted her focus to acting, studying at the Cours Florent in Paris and eventually transitioning to a successful career in film.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Diane has one sibling, a younger brother named Stefan Heidkrüger.

Growing up in West Germany, the two shared a close bond, shaped by their upbringing in a deeply Catholic household.

Kruger has spoken publicly about her brother on occasion, notably in 2010 when she revealed that Stefan suffered from a severe case of Lyme disease, requiring a daily regimen of medications to manage the condition.

This health challenge was a significant concern for Kruger, highlighting the strong familial connection between them.

Career

Kruger’s journey into acting began with small roles in French films, including her debut in the 2002 TV film The Piano Player and her then-husband Guillaume Canet’s directorial debut, Mon Idole.

Her breakout came in 2004 when she portrayed Helen of Sparta in the epic war film Troy, opposite Brad Pitt and Orlando Bloom, earning her international recognition.

That same year, she starred as Dr. Abigail Chase in the blockbuster National Treasure alongside Nicolas Cage, a role she reprised in the 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

Kruger’s ability to tackle diverse genres shone through in films like the World War I drama Joyeux Noël (2005), the historical biopic Copying Beethoven (2006), and Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009), where she played Bridget von Hammersmark, a German actress turned Allied spy.

Her performance in the 2011 thriller Unknown, alongside Liam Neeson, further showcased her range, as did her role as Marie Antoinette in Farewell, My Queen (2012).

Kruger made her German-language debut in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade (2017), a role that earned her critical acclaim and several awards.

She also starred as Detective Sonya Cross in the FX series The Bridge (2013–2014) and appeared in films like The Infiltrator (2016) and the French thriller Visions (2023).

Beyond acting, Kruger has remained connected to the fashion world as a global ambassador for L’Oréal and the face of Calvin Klein’s Beauty fragrance.

Accolades

In 2003, Kruger received the Trophée Chopard at the Cannes Film Festival, recognizing her as a rising star.

Her performance in Inglourious Basterds earned her nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2009.

The pinnacle of her achievements came in 2017 with her role in In the Fade, for which she won the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, a testament to her powerful portrayal in the German-language thriller.

Additionally, her work in In the Fade garnered her critical praise, with reviewers lauding her emotional depth and authenticity.

Kruger’s contributions to cinema have also been recognized through her roles as a jury member at major film festivals, including the 58th Berlin International Film Festival in 2008 and the Main Competition at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and 2015 Venice Film Festival.