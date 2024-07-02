Diddy Net Worth 2024

Diddy, also known as Puff Daddy, is an American rapper, singer, record producer, entrepreneur, and designer with a net worth of $800 million. While he’s been one of the wealthiest figures in the music industry for decades, he has never reached billionaire status.

Diddy Net Worth $800 Million Date of Birth November 4, 1969 Place of Birth Harlem, New York City Nationality American Profession Rapper, Singer, Record Producer, Entrepreneur, Designer

Early Life

Sean John Combs was born on November 4, 1969, in Harlem, New York City. After his father was killed when he was three, his family moved to Mount Vernon, New York. Combs graduated from Mount Saint Michael Academy and attended Howard University to study business. While at Howard, he interned at Uptown Records in New York City and commuted between the two cities. He eventually left Howard to work full-time at Uptown, where he became Vice President at 22.

After being fired from Uptown Records in 1993, Diddy founded Bad Boy Entertainment, signing acts like The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, and Carl Thomas. He also produced for various high-profile artists. Despite a rivalry with Death Row Records and Tupac Shakur, Bad Boy remained successful.

Diddy Career

Diddy first gained prominence through his record label, Bad Boy Entertainment. As a music executive, he played a crucial role in launching and shaping the careers of notable artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Faith Evans. He has also produced tracks for Usher, Lil’ Kim, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, and TLC. In the late ’90s, Diddy released several successful rap albums, earning his first Grammy for Best Rap Album. Despite criticism from some hip-hop artists regarding his use of samples and guest performers, Diddy’s tracks remained popular.

Also Read: What Is The Net Worth Of Dick Wolf?

His personal life has often made headlines, including high-profile relationships with Jennifer Lopez and involvement in multiple altercations. Beyond music, Diddy has successfully launched clothing lines, reality shows, a liquor brand, a media company, and even pursued a moderately successful acting career.

Diageo, Ciroc, and DeLeon

In the past two decades, Diddy has earned over $1 billion from his business ventures, particularly through his partnership with the liquor company Diageo. Diddy helped popularize Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila. Starting in 2007, his partnership with Diageo proved highly lucrative, with Ciroc becoming one of the world’s most popular vodka brands. In 2013, Diddy and Diageo co-purchased DeLeon tequila. According to a June 2023 legal filing, Diageo paid Diddy $1 billion for his work with the company. His partnership with Diageo concluded in January 2024, with Diddy receiving $200 million for his 50% stake in DeLeon.

Bad Boy Records

Diddy’s Bad Boy Records quickly became a major force in the music industry, with hits from artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Craig Mack. The label signed several other acts, forming an in-house production team, The Hitmen, who worked with various major artists.

Solo Music Career

Diddy launched his solo music career in 1997 under the name Puff Daddy. His debut single, “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 28 weeks. His debut album “No Way Out” earned him five Grammy nominations and won Best Rap Album. He released several more albums, announced a new album for 2023, and has released singles like “Gotta Move On” and “Sex in the Porsche.”

Other Ventures

In addition to his music career, Diddy has pursued acting, appearing in films like “Made” (2001), “A Raisin in the Sun” (2008), “Get Him to the Greek” (2010), “Draft Day” (2014), and “The Defiant Ones” (2017). He produced the reality TV show “Making the Band” and had his own reality series, “I Want to Work for Diddy.”

As a businessman, Diddy launched the clothing line Sean John in 1998, winning the CFDA award for Menswear Designer of the Year in 2004. He heads Combs Enterprises, encompassing his various ventures, including a major equity stake in Revolt TV and a partnership in beverage company Aquahydrate with Mark Wahlberg and Ronald Burkle. In 2019, Diddy invested in PlayVS, supporting competitive high school gaming.

Personal Life

Diddy has seven children. His first child was born in 1993 to designer Misa Hylton-Brim. He had an on-again, off-again relationship with Kimberly Porter, with whom he had three children. Porter passed away in 2018. Diddy also has a daughter with Sarah Chapman and had a long-term relationship with Cassie Ventura. His seventh child was born in 2022 to Dana Tran.

Legal Issues and Allegations

Diddy has had several run-ins with the law, including a highly publicized trial for weapons violations in 1999. In November 2023, Cassie, his former girlfriend, accused him of rape and abuse, leading to a settlement. Subsequently, two more women accused him of rape, prompting Diddy to step down as Chairman of Revolt TV.

Real Estate

Diddy has made significant real estate investments. He sold an East Hampton home in 2020 for $4.7 million, a New York City apartment in 2017 for $5.7 million, and an Alpine, New Jersey estate in 2016 for $5.5 million. His primary residence is a $39 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. He also owns properties in Atlanta, Toluca Lake, and Miami.

Diddy Net Worth

Diddy net worth is $800 million.