What Is The Net Worth Of Dick Wolf?

Dick Wolf, a prolific American producer, television show creator, and writer, has a net worth of $1 billion. He is best known for creating the “Law & Order” television franchise, one of the most successful and valuable franchises in television history. To date, Dick Wolf has personally earned around $1.5 billion from syndication royalties. With a net worth of $1 billion, he stands alongside other mega-rich producers like Chuck Lorre, James Burrows, and Jerry Bruckheimer. According to court filings from a 2019 divorce, Wolf earns between $120 million and $180 million annually from his TV empire.

Dick Wolf Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth December 20, 1946 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Producer, Television Show Creator, Writer

Early Life

Richard Anthony Wolf was born in New York City on December 20, 1946. His mother, Marie G. (née Gaffney), was a homemaker, and his father, George Wolf, was an advertising executive. Wolf attended Saint David’s School, The Gunnery, and Phillips Academy before graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1969 as a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity.

Also Read: Daryl Hall Net Worth

After college, Wolf initially worked as a copywriter in the advertising industry before moving to Los Angeles, where he had three screenplays produced. The film “Masquerade” (1988), starring Rob Lowe and Meg Tilly, received critical acclaim. Wolf then transitioned to television, starting as a staff writer on “Hill Street Blues,” where he earned an Emmy nomination. He later wrote and co-produced “Miami Vice.”

The “Law & Order” Franchise

The first episode of “Law & Order” premiered on NBC on September 13, 1990. Over three decades, more than 1,300 episodes have aired across nine different iterations of the franchise. The original “Law & Order” series produced over 450 episodes across 20+ seasons, while “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” has aired more than 500 episodes over 23+ seasons, making it the longest-running television show of all time. “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” aired 195 episodes over ten seasons. The franchise’s success has solidified Dick Wolf’s status as one of the richest television producers of all time.

Beyond “Law & Order”

Dick Wolf is not limited to the “Law & Order” franchise. Through Wolf Entertainment, he is also the executive producer of the “Chicago” franchise, which includes “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Med,” totaling more than 530 episodes. Additionally, Wolf is building a third powerhouse franchise with “FBI,” which includes “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and “FBI: International,” adding up to around 130 episodes. In total, Dick Wolf is responsible for roughly 2,000 episodes of television content.

Dick Wolf Monthly and Daily Income

During divorce proceedings with his third wife, Noelle, it was revealed that Dick Wolf’s monthly income ranges from $10 million to $15 million. This breaks down to approximately $330,000 to $490,000 per day, meaning he earns around $20,000 every hour and $333 every minute, 24/7.

Other Projects

In addition to “Law & Order,” Wolf created the police drama “New York Undercover,” which aired from 1994 to 1998, and the courtroom reality series “Crime & Punishment.” He also produced a documentary about The Doors called “When You’re Strange” and the Academy Award-winning short documentary “Twin Towers” (2003).

Wolf’s “Chicago Fire” premiered on NBC in 2012 and led to several spin-offs, including “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago Justice.” He also serves as executive producer for the CBS drama “FBI” and developed the unscripted show “Cold Justice” for TNT. In 2021, NBC ordered a docuseries called “LA Fire and Rescue” produced by Wolf. In 2023, NBC renewed his six other dramas, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Dick Wolf Awards and Honors

Wolf has received numerous awards from the Banff Television Festival, NATPE, Anti-Defamation League, Entertainment Industries Council, New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Publicists Guild of America, and the Mystery Writers of America. In 2009, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Personal Life

Dick Wolf has been married three times. His second divorce, from Christine Marburg, lasted 12 years. In January 2019, he filed for divorce from his third wife, Noelle Lippman. Their settlement included $17.5 million in cash and $2 million annually for eight years.

Real Estate

In April 2019, Dick gave Noelle their $14.8 million mansion in Santa Barbara, which she sold in 2022 for $18.2 million. Wolf’s primary residence since 1999 has been a 5-acre estate in Montecito, California, valued at over $50 million.

Wolf is also a prolific art collector. In 2023, he donated around 200 pieces and tens of millions of dollars to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, resulting in two wings named after him. His private art collection is likely worth well over $100 million.

Dick Wolf Net Worth

Dick Wolf net worth is $1 million.