Jason Biggs Net Worth

Jason Biggs, an accomplished American actor and producer, has built a remarkable career in Hollywood, amassing a net worth of $20 million. Best known for his iconic role as Jim Levenstein in the “American Pie” franchise, Biggs has continued to find success both in film and television. His journey from a child actor to a well-established star includes a wide array of roles that showcase his versatility.

The ‘American Pie’ Phenomenon and Salary

Biggs’ portrayal of Jim Levenstein in “American Pie” (1999) catapulted him to fame. He reprised the role in the sequels “American Pie 2” (2001), “American Wedding” (2003), and “American Reunion” (2012). His work on the franchise earned him substantial paychecks, with $1 million for the first film, $2 million for the second, and $5 million each for the third and fourth installments, totaling $13 million.

Early Life

Born Jason Matthew Biggs on May 12, 1978, in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, Biggs was raised in a Roman Catholic household. His mother, Angela, was a nurse, and his father, Gary, managed a shipping company. Jason has two sisters, Heather and Chiara. During his high school years at Hasbrouck Heights High School, Biggs was active in tennis and wrestling. After graduating in 1996, he briefly attended New York University and Montclair State University before leaving to pursue acting full-time.

Jason Biggs Career

Jason Biggs began his acting career at the age of 5, earning his Screen Actors Guild card in 1988 after appearing in a Pathmark commercial. His first film role came in 1991 with “The Boy Who Cried Bitch.” He gained early recognition for his performance on the Fox series “Drexell’s Class” (1991), which earned him a Young Artist Award nomination.

At age 12, Biggs made his Broadway debut, co-starring with Judd Hirsch in “Conversations with My Father.” He then appeared on the soap opera “As the World Turns” from 1994 to 1995, earning nominations for both the Daytime Emmy Awards and Soap Opera Digest Awards. In 1997, he appeared in the film “Camp Stories” and the short-lived ABC drama “Total Security.”

Success Beyond ‘American Pie’

Following the success of “American Pie,” Biggs starred in several films, including “Boys and Girls” (2000), “Loser” (2000), “Saving Silverman” (2001), and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001). He also made a return to Broadway in 2002, co-starring with Kathleen Turner and Alicia Silverstone in “The Graduate.”

In the mid-2000s, Biggs appeared in various television shows such as “Frasier,” “Sesame Street,” and “Will & Grace.” He also starred in the films “Guy X” (2005), “Farce of the Penguins” (2006), and “Wedding Daze” (2006). In 2013, he joined the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” playing Larry Bloom, the fiancé of the lead character Piper Chapman.

Biggs has continued to diversify his acting portfolio, appearing in films like “Amateur Night” (2016), “Dear Dictator” (2018), and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” (2019). In 2020, he starred in and produced the film “The Subject,” earning several awards for his performance. That same year, he co-starred in the sitcom “Outmatched” and began hosting the Fox game show “Cherries Wild.”

Personal Life

In 2008, Jason Biggs married actress Jenny Mollen, whom he met on the set of “My Best Friend’s Girl.” The couple has two sons, Sid, born in 2014, and Lazlo, born in 2017. Beyond his acting career, Biggs is known for his advocacy for animal rights, particularly through his work with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). He and his wife have appeared in several PETA campaigns, raising awareness about animal cruelty.

Jason Biggs Awards

Biggs has received numerous awards throughout his career, including an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Seann William Scott for “American Pie 2” in 2002. He was named Best Actor for “Guy X” at the 2005 Taormina International Film Festival and won several Best Actor awards for “The Subject” in 2020. The cast of “Orange Is the New Black” won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2015.

Real Estate

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have also made savvy real estate investments over the years. In 2013, they purchased a 2.5-acre property in Beverly Hills for $3.9 million, selling it in 2015 for $4.5 million. That same year, they bought their first Manhattan apartment for $2.55 million and later sold it for a profit. In 2017, they acquired a $7 million apartment in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Jason Biggs Net Worth

