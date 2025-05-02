Drug mule busted with Sh7 million worth of cocaine at JKIA

A 25-year-old woman was arrested while attempting to traffic 1.3 kilos of cocaine to India through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Caroline Wanjiku Mwangi, 25, learned the hard way that smuggling drugs is a fast track to jail time, not a holiday in the sun, police said.

The aspiring drug mule was nabbed by eagle-eyed Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as she attempted to board a flight to Goa, India.

Her travel plans hit turbulence when sharp-sighted detectives flagged her down for a routine check.

A quick inspection of her luggage led to the discovery of two suspicious smaller bags tucked inside.

Upon opening them, detectives found a white powdery substance neatly packed and wrapped in yellow cellotape, definitely not your average souvenir.

A spot test confirmed the officers’ suspicions, the results indicated that the powdery substance was cocaine weighing 1.3 kilograms worth about Sh7 million.

Detectives have increased surveillance at the airport and other ports to tame cases of trafficking. This follows concerns the routes are being used for the business.