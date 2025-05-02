ODPP, Police Join Stakeholders In Marking World Press Freedom Day

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and National Police Service joined media professionals, civil society organizations, and other key stakeholders in commemorating World Press Freedom Day.

The theme for the year is “Reporting in the Brave New World. The impact of Artificial Intelligence on press freedom and the media, at the Concord Hotel in Nairobi”.

The Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Hassan Abdi, emphasized that the event was more than a symbolic celebration.

He described it as a moment to reaffirm commitment to the principles that support an informed and just society, where the truth can surface and justice can prevail through free and responsible public information channels.

“The Constitution of Kenya champions the fundamental right of expression, right to seek, receive, and share ideas,” said Abdi.

“It acts as a dedicated shield, guarding the media’s independence from undue interference. It unlocks the door to information held by the state, recognizing that knowledge held in darkness serves no one.”

He further underscored the vital role journalists play in the society and urged them to conduct their work with the highest standards of integrity, describing it as the bedrock upon which public trust is built and rebuilt.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri underscored the importance of a constructive and collaborative relationship between the police and the press.

He acknowledged the NPS as a key source of public information and reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to supporting journalists in their work.

He warned that police officers would be held individually accountable for any misconduct toward media practitioners.

At the same time, he reminded the press of their duty to uphold professional ethics, noting that misuse of press freedom to undermine national security would face legal consequences.

“NPS remains dedicated to ensuring a free and effective media, in line with Article 244(e) of Kenya’s Constitution, which mandates the Service to “foster and promote relationships with the broader society.”

The commemoration brought together voices from across the justice and media sectors in a unified call for transparency, press freedom, and the safeguarding of democratic values through responsible journalism.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following a recommendation from UNESCO’s 1991 General Conference in Windhoek, Namibia.

The day honours the vital role of the press in informing society often under challenging, dangerous, and even life-threatening conditions.