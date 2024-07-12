Liv Tyler, an acclaimed American actress and former model, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Known as the biological daughter of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, Liv Tyler rose to fame with her role as the Elf maiden Arwen Undómiel in the “Lord of the Rings” movie trilogy. Her impressive filmography includes notable performances in “Empire Records,” “Stealing Beauty,” “Cookie’s Fortune,” and “Jersey Girl,” among many others. On television, Tyler has been featured in popular series such as “The Leftovers,” “Harlots,” and “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Liv Tyler Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth July 1, 1977 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Actress, Former Model

Early Life

Liv Tyler was born as Liv Rundgren on July 1, 1977, in New York City. Initially, her mother, Bebe Buell, claimed that musician Todd Rundgren was Liv’s father. However, it was later revealed that her biological father was Steven Tyler. Liv was raised by Rundgren and Buell and only discovered her true parentage at around age 10, with the information becoming public in 1991.

Tyler’s heritage includes Italian, English, Ukrainian, and German roots, and she has three half-siblings: Mia, Chelsea, and Taj. She attended the Congressional Schools of Virginia, Breakwater School, and Waynflete School in Portland, Maine, before moving back to New York City with her mother. In New York, she went to York Preparatory for junior high and high school. Tyler’s first foray into the entertainment industry was as a model, appearing in television commercials, but she soon transitioned to acting, making her feature film debut in the 1994 psychological thriller “Silent Fall.”

Film Career

Tyler’s early film roles included significant parts in the 1995 films “Empire Records” and “Heavy.” Her breakthrough came in 1996 with Bernardo Bertolucci’s arthouse drama “Stealing Beauty.” The same year, she appeared in Tom Hanks’ comedy “That Thing You Do!” and the coming-of-age film “Inventing the Abbotts.” Tyler’s commercial success peaked in 1998 when she starred in Michael Bay’s blockbuster “Armageddon,” which grossed over $550 million worldwide.

The following years saw Tyler in various roles, including “Plunkett & Macleane,” Robert Altman’s “Cookie’s Fortune,” and the romantic drama “Onegin.” She reunited with Altman in 2000 for “Dr. T & the Women” and starred in the crime comedy “One Night at McCool’s” in 2001. Tyler achieved widespread fame with her portrayal of Arwen Undómiel in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy from 2001 to 2003. Her subsequent films included “Jersey Girl,” “Lonesome Jim,” “Reign Over Me,” “Smother,” “The Strangers,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “The Ledge,” “Jamie Marks is Dead,” “Wildling,” and “Ad Astra.”

Television Career

Tyler’s television career highlights include her main role in the HBO supernatural drama series “The Leftovers” from 2014 to 2017. She then played Anne Vaux in the British historical miniseries “Gunpowder” and starred as Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam in Hulu’s “Harlots.” In 2020, Tyler began starring in the Fox procedural drama series “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Music Career

As a teenager, Tyler appeared in Aerosmith’s music video for “Crazy.” She later contributed vocals to the Lemonheads’ 2009 album “Varshons” and Evan Dando’s 2017 album “Baby I’m Bored.” In 2011, she released a cover of INXS’ “Need You Tonight,” a project linked with Givenchy perfumes, for which she served as a spokesperson.

Personal Life

Tyler’s personal life includes a relationship with her “Inventing the Abbotts” co-star Joaquin Phoenix from 1995 to 1998. She later married musician Royston Langdon in 2003, with whom she had a son in 2004 before their separation in 2008. Tyler married British sports and entertainment manager David Gardner in 2015, and they have two children together, son Sailor Gene and daughter Lula Rose.

Activism

Tyler is a dedicated supporter of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and has served as a Goodwill Ambassador since 2003. She also donates to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund and launched the Emergen-C Pink energy drink in 2007 to honor Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Real Estate

In 2003, Tyler purchased a four-bedroom brownstone in New York City’s West Village for $2.53 million, selling it in 2019 for $17.45 million. She and her partner, Dave Gardner, primarily reside in a $12.45 million townhouse in West London and also own a home in Malibu, California.

