Lewis Hamilton Net Worth 2024

Lewis Hamilton, a British Formula One racing driver, has a net worth of $300 million. Hamilton began his F1 career with McLaren and won his first Championship in 2008, becoming the youngest-ever Formula One World Champion at the time. After joining Mercedes in 2013, he won six more Championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. On February 1, 2024, it was announced that Hamilton would move from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton Net Worth $300 Million Date of Birth January 7, 1985 Place of Birth Stevenage, Hertfordshire Nationality Brits Profession Formula One Racing Driver

Lewis Hamilton Salary & Contracts

Hamilton is one of the highest-paid F1 drivers and one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. He typically earns $70-90 million annually, with most of his income coming from his Mercedes contract, which pays $60 million per year. In July 2023, he signed a two-year contract with Mercedes for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, worth $60 million per year. However, he opted to break this contract after one season to join Ferrari, where he will reportedly earn up to $107 million per year.

Between June 2016 and June 2017, Hamilton earned around $50 million from endorsements and prize money. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned $51 million, and in the following 12-month period, he earned $55 million.

Early Life

Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born on January 7, 1985, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. His mother, Carmen, is Caucasian, and his father, Anthony, is Black. Hamilton identifies as Black. His parents separated when he was two, and he lived with his mother and half-sisters until he was 12. He then moved in with his father, stepmother, and half-brother Nicolas. Hamilton took up karate for self-defense at five due to being bullied at school. At six, his father bought him a radio-controlled car, and Hamilton finished second in the British Radio Car Association championship the following year. He received a go-kart for Christmas at six, and his father promised to support his racing career as long as he stayed in school and worked hard academically. Hamilton attended The John Henry Newman School in Hertfordshire and later studied at Cambridge Arts and Sciences in 2001.

Lewis Hamilton Career

Hamilton’s career began when he approached McLaren team principal Ron Dennis at ten years old, declaring his desire to race for McLaren one day. In 1998, he joined the McLaren Young Driver program and became an official Formula One McLaren driver in 2007, the first and only Black racecar driver in the sport. He finished as the runner-up to Kimi Räikkönen in the 2007 season and won his first F1 World Championship in 2008. Hamilton signed with Mercedes in 2013 and won back-to-back World Championships in 2014 and 2015, consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018, and again in 2019, tying Michael Schumacher for the most championships with seven.

Also Read: Lauren Graham Net Worth

In 2018, Hamilton launched the clothing line TOMMYXLEWIS during New York Fashion Week with Tommy Hilfiger and models Winnie Harlow and Hailey Baldwin. Throughout his career, he has faced controversy for his on-track maneuvers and off-track remarks, often being scrutinized in the public eye. He has been a victim of racial abuse and has a highly competitive nature that sometimes causes tension with other drivers.

In June 2020, Hamilton announced he would race in an all-black Mercedes in support of Black Lives Matter, vocal about the lack of diversity in Formula One. The car, named the Black Arrow, debuted in Austria in July 2020. Despite significant changes in technical regulations in 2022, Hamilton achieved nine podium finishes but failed to win a race or pole position for the first time in his career.

Personal Life

Hamilton dated Nicole Scherzinger, lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, from 2007 to 2015, with several breakups and reunions. He has been rumored to have dated Rihanna, Rita Ora, Miss Finland Lotta Hinsa, Miss Grenada 2007 Vivian Burkhardt, model Winnie Harlow, Hungarian model Barbara Palvin, Sofia Richie, and Nicki Minaj. Hamilton is vegan and has faced criticism for avoiding UK taxes by living abroad.

Hamilton, an Arsenal fan, said he would have been a footballer or cricketer if he hadn’t pursued a career in Formula One. In 2022, he announced he was legally changing his name to include his mother’s maiden name, Larbalestier. He was made an honorary citizen of Brazil in June 2022 and launched Team X44 to compete in the all-electric SUV off-road racing series Extreme E. Team X44 won the 2022 Championship and the Extreme E Sustainability Award. Hamilton also joined the ownership group of the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Real Estate

In 2019, Hamilton listed his New York penthouse for $57 million, which he bought for $43.9 million in 2017 and sold for $50 million in December 2021. He owns another penthouse at 70 Vestry Street, purchased in 2019 for $40.7 million. Hamilton owns a $25 million mansion in Kensington, West London, apartments in Nyon, Switzerland, and Monaco, and an estate in Colorado where he plans to retire.

Personal Car Collection

Hamilton’s car collection is worth at least $40 million. Notable cars in his collection include:

1995 McLaren F1 – $20 million

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta – $4.1 million

Ferrari LaFerrari – $4 million

Mercedes-AMG One – $2.7 million

McLaren P1 – $1.8 million

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – $1.4 million

Mercedes-AMG SLS Black – $270,000

AC 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 – $100,000

Total for these eight cars: $34.4 million.

Lewis Hamilton Net Worth

Lewis Hamilton net worth is $300 million.