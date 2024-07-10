Lauren Graham Net Worth

Lauren Graham, an American actress, producer, and author, boasts a net worth of $12 million. She is best known for her iconic roles as Lorelai Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls” (2000–2007; 2016) and Sarah Braverman on “Parenthood” (2010–2015).

Early Life

Lauren Helen Graham was born on March 16, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her father, Lawrence Graham, is a lobbyist for the candy industry, and her mother, Donna Grant, worked as a fashion buyer. After her parents divorced when she was five, Lauren moved to the Virginia suburbs with her father. She graduated from Langley High School in 1984 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Barnard College in 1988. She later earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Acting Performance from Southern Methodist University.

Breakthrough

Lauren Graham’s early roles on shows like “Seinfeld” and “3rd Rock from the Sun” laid the foundation for her breakthrough role on “Gilmore Girls.”

As Lorelai Gilmore, Graham captivated audiences with her quick wit, charismatic presence, and the incredible chemistry she shared with Alexis Bledel, who played her daughter, Rory.

Continued Success

Following the success of “Gilmore Girls,” Graham continued to demonstrate her versatility as an actress. She starred in the NBC drama “Parenthood” from 2010 to 2015, earning critical acclaim for her portrayal of Sarah Braverman. She has also appeared in various films, including the comedic “Bad Santa,” the romantic comedy “Because I Said So,” and the drama “Evan Almighty.”

Lauren Graham Books

In addition to her acting career, Graham is an accomplished author. She has written several books, including the memoir “Talking as Fast as I Can,” which offers insights into her life and career, and the novel “Someday, Someday, Maybe,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

Lauren Graham Salary

Lauren Graham’s salary has varied throughout her career:

For “Parenthood,” she earned $175,000 per episode.

On “Gilmore Girls,” she was paid $50,000 per episode during the first four seasons, which increased to $100,000 per episode during season five. For the 2016 Netflix revival, she made $750,000 per episode.

Lauren Graham Movies and TV Shows

Lauren Graham has over 50 acting credits, including:

Films: “Bad Santa” (2003), “The Pacifier” (2005), “Evan Almighty” (2007), “A Merry Friggin’ Christmas” (2014)

TV Shows: “Townies” (1996), “Conrad Bloom” (1998), “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (2020–2021), “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” (2021–present)

Graham owns a production company, Good Game Entertainment, and has served as a producer on “Gilmore Girls,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” and the short film “Something More” (2005).

Personal Life

In 2010, Lauren began dating her “Parenthood” co-star Peter Krause. They live in Los Angeles, next door to Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. In the mid-1990s, Graham and actress Connie Britton were roommates.

Lauren Graham Awards and Nominations

Lauren Graham has received several accolades for her performances:

Teen Choice Awards: Two wins for “Gilmore Girls” (2005, 2006) and a nomination for “Parenthood” (2010)

Family Television Award: Win for “Gilmore Girls” (2001)

Gold Derby Award: Win for Comedy Lead Actress (2005)

Online Film & Television Association Awards: Two wins for Best Actress in a Comedy Series (2003, 2006)

Golden Globe nomination for “Gilmore Girls”

Prism Award nomination for “Parenthood” (2012)

Real Estate

In 2014, Graham purchased a one-bedroom apartment in Greenwich Village, NYC, for $570,000, which she sold for $825,000 in 2018. In 2005, she bought a home in LA’s Los Feliz neighborhood from Portia De Rossi for $3 million and sold it in 2022 for $6 million. Around the same time, she purchased another home in the same neighborhood for $2.7 million from actress Ashley Benson.

Lauren Graham Net Worth

