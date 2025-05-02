Murkomen says 25 NPRs disciplined over crimes in Kerio Valley

At least 25 rogue National Police Reservists (NPRs) from different counties have been arrested or fired in the volatile Kerio Valley in the past two years, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen said Friday.

Murkomen also barred politicians from taking part in the recruitment of NPRs, as he appealed to the community to actively engage in the process alongside the sub-county security committee teams.

Murkomen further revealed that under the Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) team based in Chemolingot, Baringo County, mounted operations have led to the recovery of 17,000 livestock, seized 200 firearms and more than 200 suspects arrested in Kerio Valley.

“We will agree on how the new NPRs will be recruited to replace those removed or dead. We must ensure the community is participating and sub county security teams must participate, that past practice where we left the process to politicians to pick NPRs, that has ended,” he said.

“Our intelligence team will then do a background check on records before clearance. From now henceforth, the NPRs will have accountability mechanism to report to the OCS. No NPR will be allowed to switch off the phone and when there is a raid anywhere, we will do a head count.”

He said they are keen to train only those qualified.

“We don’t want to train militia and those who engage in unlawful activities will face the full force of the law.”

“The government has trained and armed NPRs then they go and commit crime, be informed (NPRs)…. Because you accepted to work under the NPS as part of the police, you will be the most sought criminal before those in the field, even after sacking you will be under consistent surveillance, as it’s our responsibility to be checked, “he stated.

Speaking during a security meeting at Kambi Samaki in Baringo County, the CS cautioned individuals exploiting insecurity for personal gain, saying stern action will be taken against them.

“It’s a paradox that we have people who are relatives, married and know each other, yet we are facilitating fights among themselves,” said Murkomen.

He cited two places where there’s insecurity.

The Baringo security meeting brought together Rift Valley Regional security team and Sub- County security teams from Marigat, Baringo North, Mukutani, Tiaty Central and Tiaty East.

Commenting on the progress of OMU I, the CS praised security personnel for their efforts, noting that the revival of economic activities in the region is a clear indicator of the operation’s success.

He also emphasized the ongoing fresh vetting of NPRs, stating that the exercise is crucial in eliminating ghost officers and weeding out rogue elements within the unit.

Earlier in the week Murkomen announced reforms to streamline operations of National Police Reservists, including a nationwide re-vetting and fresh training, establishment of a clearer command structure and improving their welfare which will include enhanced stipend and medical cover.

He also called for collaboration with local leadership and communities to support peaceful reconciliation of historical conflicts in the region.