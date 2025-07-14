Diego Boneta Siblings: Get to Know Natalia and Santiago González Boneta

Diego Andrés González Boneta, born on November 29, 1990, in Mexico City, Mexico, is a renowned Mexican actor, singer, and producer.

The son of engineers Lauro González and Astrid Boneta, Diego inherited a passion for music and performance, which he attributes to his maternal grandfather, Otto Boneta, a songwriter and psychiatrist he never met.

With triple citizenship in Mexico, the United States, and Spain, Diego’s multicultural background has shaped his dynamic career in both Latin American and Hollywood entertainment industries.

From his early beginnings in Mexican telenovelas to starring roles in major films and television series, Diego has established himself as a prominent figure in the global entertainment scene.

Diego has two siblings, his younger sister Natalia Boneta, and younger brother Santiago González Boneta.

Natalia, born around 1997, has carved her own path distinct from her brother’s spotlight.

A graduate of Duke University, she initially pursued a career in finance, working as a Wall Street executive at the age of 24.

However, Natalia later transitioned to a creative role as a talent executive with the Cameo app, reflecting her desire to explore her artistic side.

Career

Boneta’s career began at the age of 12 when he participated in the Mexican reality singing competition Código F.A.M.A., reaching the top five and earning a role in the telenovela Alegrijes y Rebujos.

This early exposure led to his casting as Rocco Bezauri in the popular telenovela Rebelde (2005), which marked a significant milestone in his career.

During his time on Rebelde, Diego released his self-titled debut album, Diego, in 2005, with the single “Responde” achieving top-ten status in countries like Argentina and Brazil.

A Portuguese version of the album was released in 2006, showcasing his linguistic versatility and expanding his reach in Latin America.

In 2008, he released his second album, Indigo, serving as executive producer and co-writing nine of its eleven tracks, further solidifying his musical credentials.

Diego’s transition to Hollywood came with his breakthrough role as Drew Boley in the 2012 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rock of Ages, where he starred alongside Tom Cruise and Julianne Hough.

Director Adam Shankman praised Diego as “the next big thing,” comparing him to Zac Efron and Channing Tatum.

This role opened doors to other American projects, including appearances in television series like Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017), 90210 (2010–2011), Scream Queens (2015), and Underemployed (2012).

His portrayal of Luis Miguel in the Netflix biographical series Luis Miguel: The Series (2018) earned widespread acclaim, revitalizing interest in the singer’s music and cementing Diego’s status as a leading actor.

In 2022, he starred in the romantic comedy Father of the Bride opposite Adria Arjona, and in 2023, he produced and starred in At Midnight with Monica Barbaro, receiving praise for his on-screen chemistry.

Beyond acting and singing, Diego has ventured into writing, with his debut thriller novel, The Undoing of Alejandro Velasco, set for release by Amazon Crossing on May 1, 2025.

Accolades

Boneta’s role in Rock of Ages earned him the CinemaCon Rising Star of the Year award and an ALMA Award for Best Actor in 2012.

His performance in Luis Miguel: The Series garnered critical praise and further elevated his profile, contributing to the series’ success on Telemundo and Netflix.

Diego’s musical achievements include nominations for Best New Artist at the 2006 MTV Awards Latin America and Best Solo Singer at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards Latin America.

His second album, Indigo, received gold disc certification within a month of its release, reflecting its commercial success.

Additionally, Diego has been honored with titles such as GQ Latin America’s Actor of the Year and GQ Spain’s Man of the Year, acknowledging his influence in the entertainment industry.