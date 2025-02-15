Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf beats Raila to win AUC Chair seat

Kenya’s candidate in the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson elections, Raila Odinga, lost the race in the exercise that was conducted in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It was a humbling moment for the Kenyan team at the event that had been billed as a test for president William Ruto on his push for the continent’s power.

During the polls, Raila won the first two rounds of voting, but then went on to lose the next three rounds to Djibouti candidate Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

In the first round, Raila garnered 22 votes against Mahamoud’s 18, while Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar bagged 10 votes. There was one abstained vote.

In the second round, Raila secured 20 votes, Mahamoud got 18, and Randriamandrato received 10 votes. One nation abstained from the second round as well.

Raila came up short in the third round after maintaining 20 votes, losing to Mahamoud who rose to first place with 23 votes, while Randriamandrato came third with 5 votes.

There was still one abstention, and Randriamandrato was eliminated from the election, leaving Raila head-to-head against Mahamoud.

Mahamoud maintained his lead in the fourth round, scoring 25 votes against Raila’s 21 votes.

There was one spoilt vote while one nation abstained.

In the fifth round, Mahamoud garnered 26 votes while Raila scored 21 votes, and one nation abstained from the vote.

Raila was then dropped from the vote, with Mahamoud remaining the only candidate in the succeeding rounds, in a bid to secure two-thirds of the votes.

Mahamoud won the AUC Chair seat after garnering 33 votes in round 7, and is now set to replace the outgoing Moussa Faki of Chad who has held the position for eight years.