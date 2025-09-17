Doctors receive full salary arrears after 7-year standoff

Doctors in the country received the second and final batch of their long-pending 2017–2024 salary arrears, marking the end of a seven-year battle between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the government.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni wrote to KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah, confirming that the arrears had been processed and released.

“Following the signing of the Return-to-Work Formula and its Addendum on 19th December 2024, the National Government committed to settling doctors’ basic salary arrears for the period 2017-2024 in two instalments. The first instalment was paid in December 2024,” PS Muthoni stated in a letter dated September 9, 2025.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to notify you that the second and final payment has been processed, approved, and released. By-product instructions have also been forwarded to the respective banks for onward crediting into the doctors’ accounts.”

Dr. Atellah confirmed that the funds had indeed reached members’ accounts, describing the payout as a “historic victory” for doctors and the wider labor movement.

“This marks a historic victory for doctors and the labor movement in Kenya. After seven years of relentless pursuit, the second and final batch of the 2017–2024 Basic Salary Arrears has been released, and members have begun receiving them in their various banks,” said Dr. Atellah.

He termed the disbursement the culmination of the union’s push for the full implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the Return-to-Work Agreement signed in 2024.

“It proves that with unity of purpose, strategic and intentional leadership, workers can achieve a lot,” he said.

The KMPDU boss noted that the development followed President William Ruto’s personal pledge during a meeting at State House in May 2024.

“This positive development came after we met with President Dr. William Ruto last year May 2024 in State House Nairobi. In this meeting, the President gave his commitment to resolve not only the arrears in less than two years but also other pending CBA issues,” he recalled.

Dr. Atellah also hailed the role of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and PS Muthoni in implementing the Return-to-Work Formula, signed after protracted disputes last year.

“We acknowledge the support of our Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, and PS Mary Muthoni, whose leadership has been instrumental in implementing the 2024 Return-to-Work Formula (RTWF). The CS has embraced dialogue and forthright attitude in implementing agreements,” he said.

Looking ahead, KMPDU says its next priority is securing the 2024–2025 arrears, ensuring doctors’ payslips reflect new salary rates, and pushing for the employment of 2,000 doctors.

“The next step is to secure the 2024–2025 arrears and ensure that every doctor’s payslip reflects the rightful new salary rates and employment of 2000 doctors,” Dr. Atellah stated.

He further challenged county Governors to play their part, especially in promoting deserving doctors and providing functional medical cover.

“I also want to challenge the governors to also hold their end of the bargain and promote all the deserving doctors, and also provide functional medical cover. This will ensure industrial harmony, a prerequisite for a successful UHC implementation,” he said.