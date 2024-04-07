Doctors to Hold Peaceful Demos on Tuesday

Doctors have called for peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday as strike enters week four.

The medics have been demanding for fair compensation and posting of medical interns among other issues.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Davji Atellah on Sunday said the strike will continue until all their demands are met.

He said that they will not be coerced into going back to work.

“In our 25th day of the national strike, solidarity remains our strength. Our resolve for dignified work conditions echoes through KNH, MTRH, and beyond,” Atellah said.

“As we await meaningful dialogue with the government, let us stay vigilant against misinformation and intimidation tactics.”

This comes after President William Ruto stated that the doctors’ demands are untenable.

Speaking while attending Sunday service at Eldoret AIC Fellowship church, Ruto said the country is spending Sh1.1 trillion annually of the Sh2.2 trillion collected on payment of salaries and wages.

“We mind them (doctors), we value the service they give to the nation, but we must live within our means. The resources we have are only sufficient to pay Sh70,000 for intern doctors. It is not a salary, it is only a stipend for one year then they will be employed,” he said.

“It is important for us to agree that we must live within our means. We cannot continue to spend the money we do not have.”

He said Kenya’s wage bill is at 47 percent against the recommended 35 percent noting that the country needs a conversation so that those who earn salaries are responsible for the reduction of wage bill.

“Our wage bill is 47 percent of our revenue. It should be 35 percent according to the law. So we are way above. We need a conversation so that those of us who earn salaries are responsible. And we can reduce our wage bill so that we can free more resources to create jobs for our young people,” he said.

Ruto he has agreed with the cabinet to reduce the budget from Sh4.2 trillion to Sh3.7 trillion so that the country lives within its means.

He argued that the country will not borrow to pay salaries, adding that all intern doctors will be absorbed in terms that government has offered.

Doctors turned down a Sh2.4 billion offer from the government that sought to end the ongoing strike.