Dolly Parton Siblings: A Look at the Family That Shaped a Legend

Dolly Parton is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, born on January 19, 1946, in Locust Ridge, Tennessee.

She is known for her pioneering work in country and pop music styles.

Dolly has had a successful career in the music industry, with numerous hit songs and albums.

She is also involved in various business ventures, including the co-ownership of The Dollywood Company, which manages entertainment venues such as the Dollywood theme park and the Splash Country water park.

Additionally, Dolly has founded several charitable and philanthropic organizations, notably the Dollywood Foundation, which focuses on education and poverty relief in East Tennessee.

She has received numerous awards for her contributions to music and culture, and she continues to be an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Dolly Parton siblings

Dolly is the fourth child of Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Parton. Her parents were poor farmers, and their large family was raised in a one-room cabin.

Dolly’s siblings include:

Willadeene Parton (1940). David Parton (1942). Coy Parton (1943). Robert Lee Parton Jr. (1948). Stella Parton (1949). Cassie Parton (1951). Randy Parton (1953-2021). Larry Parton (Died fours days after his birth in 1955). Floyd Parton (1957-2018). Freida Parton (1957). Rachel Parton (1959).

Dolly’s siblings have also made their mark in various fields, such as music, acting and business. Stella, for instance, is a country singer and actress, while Randy was a country singer and actor.

The twins, Freida and Rachel Parton, have also pursued careers in music.

Stella Parton

Stella is an American country singer and songwriter, known for her series of country singles that charted during the mid-1970s. Her biggest hit was I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight in 1975.

Stella has released 22 albums and had 28 charting singles to date. She has also appeared in films and television shows, including The Dukes of Hazzard and The Color of Love: Jacey’s Story

Randy Parton

Randy was the younger brother of Dolly Parton and Stella Parton and the older brother of former actress Rachel Dennison.

He recorded and released a handful of country singles in the 1970s and early ’80s, but may be best known for Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You, a chart-topping duet with his sister.

He often shared stages with Dolly Parton, playing bass and guitar in her band. Randy Parton died of cancer on January 21, 2021, at age 67.

Dolly Parton’s personal life

Dolly has been married to Carl Dean for over 50 years.

They met in Nashville in 1964, and they got married within two years of meeting each other. Carl Dean is a private person and has kept away from the public eye.

They have no children of their own, but Dolly is known for her Imagination Library charity, which has sent more than 100 million free books to young children since she founded it in 1995.

The two have managed to keep their marriage strong by having different interests and a sense of humor.

They enjoy spending time together, taking mini-trips away, and spending time in the Tennessee countryside.

They renewed their vows in a private ceremony in Nashville in 2016 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Despite their differences, they have found a way to make their marriage work, and they continue to be a loving and supportive couple.

Dolly Parton’s career

Dolly made her album debut in 1967 and has since achieved success in both country and pop music genres.

Her career includes hit songs like Jolene and I Will Always Love You, as well as successful albums and numerous awards, including 11 Grammy Awards.

In addition to her music career, she has been involved in acting, with roles in films such as 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, and she has also appeared in television shows.

Dolly is a successful businesswoman, co-owning The Dollywood Company, which manages entertainment venues such as the Dollywood theme park and the Splash Country water park.

Furthermore, she has founded several charitable and philanthropic organizations, notably the Dollywood Foundation, which focuses on education and poverty relief in East Tennessee.

Parton’s contributions to music and culture have earned her recognition as a country legend, and she continues to be an influential figure in the entertainment industry.