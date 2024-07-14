Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally

Donald Trump has been rushed off the stage after gunshots were heard as he addressed a crowd at a rally in Pennsylvania.

A Secret Service spokesperson said on X that “the former president is safe”, and an investigation was under way.

Trump himself said he was “fine” in a statement and was being checked at a medical facility. A spokesperson for the former president added that Trump thanked “law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act”.

Video from NBC News captured more than a dozen shots, with later ones apparently coming from agents protecting the president.

A voice could be heard saying: “Get down, get down, get down!” Agents arrived to throw themselves on top of Trump as the gunfire continued and screams were heard from the crowd.

Audio from the network captured agent’s voices saying: “Shooter’s down. Shooter’s down. Are we good to move? We’re clear, we’re clear.”

As agents tried to move Trump off the stage at the rally, he said: “Let me get my shoes. Let me get my shoes.” Agents can be heard telling the former president: “I got you. Hold on. Your head is bloody. We’ve got to move.”

Trump replied: “Wait, wait.” He then pumped his fist, mouthed the words: “Fight, fight, fight.”

And the crowd at the rally responded with cries of: “USA! USA! USA!”

Agents then whisked Trump away from sight.

Video showed blood on Trump’s ear. There were also snipers on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing, the Reuters news agency reported.

Joe Biden said he was not briefed on the reported shooting. The president spoke to reporters as the he walked out of a church in Delaware.

The scenes from the rally prompted a flood of reactions, including support for Trump from Republican allies such as US senators Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio.

“Praying for president Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today,” Rubio said on X on Saturday.

Vance posted on X: “Everyone join me in praying for our president Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is OK.”

Via Agency