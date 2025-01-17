Donald Trump’s and JD Vance’s official portraits released

The official portraits of US President-elect Donald Trump and his second-in-command JD Vance have been released ahead of their inauguration on Monday.

Both Trump and Vance are pictured in blue suits, white collared shirts and blue ties, with Trump wearing a small US flag pin on his lapel.

Trump’s expression contrasts with Vance’s, with the president-elect’s head tilted slightly downward, one eyebrow raised and his lips pressed together.

Vance smiles at the camera, with his arms crossed, in a more relaxed pose.

The new image of Trump has drawn comparisons to his 2023 mugshot, which was taken in Fulton County Jail after he was charged with attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden in the state of Georgia – a charge Trump denied.

The now famous image was used by Trump to fundraise for his campaign.

The Trump-Vance transition said in a press release that the portraits “go hard”.

The portrait Trump opted for this time differs markedly with the image used in 2017, when he first became president.

While he wears similar attire, he smiles broadly at the camera in the earlier portrait.

The portraits were released by the Trump transition team just days before Trump and Vance’s inauguration on 20 January.

The official portraits of Trump and his former Vice-President Mike Pence were not released until nine months after they were both sworn in.

By BBC News