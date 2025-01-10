Donovan McNabb Siblings: All About Sean McNabb

Donovan Jamal McNabb is a retired American football quarterback born on November 25, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois.

He played in the NFL for 13 seasons, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he led to eight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl XXXIX appearance in 2004.

McNabb was drafted by the Eagles with the second overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft and played college football at Syracuse University.

He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and had his No. 5 jersey retired by the Eagles in 2013.

Siblings

Donovan has a brother named Sean McNabb.

McNabb and Sean were raised in the Chicago area by their parents, Sam and Wilma McNabb, an electrical engineer and nurse, respectively.

The younger McNabb played various sports while growing up, and as a teenager he began to focus on gridiron football.

Career

McNabb had a distinguished 13-year NFL career, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was drafted by the Eagles with the second overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft after playing college football at Syracuse University, where he set numerous school records and was a Heisman Trophy candidate in his senior year.

McNabb quickly became the Eagles’ starting quarterback and led the team to several successful seasons.

He was known for his ability to extend plays with his feet and make accurate throws on the run.

During his tenure with the Eagles, McNabb led the team to eight playoff appearances, including five NFC Championship Games.

The Eagles appeared in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004 but lost to the New England Patriots.

McNabb holds numerous Eagles franchise records, including career passing yards (32,873) and touchdowns (216).

His leadership and dual-threat abilities made him a fan favorite in Philadelphia.

After 11 seasons with the Eagles, McNabb was traded to the Washington Redskins in 2010.

He played one season with the Redskins, starting 13 games.

The following year, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings but played only six games before being benched. He was released by the Vikings after the season and retired from football.

After retiring, McNabb transitioned into broadcasting. He has worked as an analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports, providing commentary on NFL games and news.

His legacy with the Eagles was cemented when his No. 5 jersey was retired by the team in 2013, recognizing his contributions to the franchise.

Throughout his career, McNabb was respected for his leadership, athleticism, and ability to perform under pressure.

He remains one of the most beloved figures in Philadelphia sports history.

Accolades

McNabb was selected to six Pro Bowls, showcasing his consistent excellence as a quarterback.

McNabb also received several notable awards. He was named NFL Player of the Year by CBS Radio and the Terry Bradshaw Awards in 2000.

Additionally, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by the Kansas City Touchdown Club and CBS Radio in 2004.

In 2000, he finished second in the Associated Press MVP voting, behind Marshall Faulk.

His contributions to both Syracuse University and the Philadelphia Eagles were honored when his No. 5 jersey was retired by both institutions in 2013.

McNabb was also a finalist for the NFL Man of the Year Award twice and was named to the Eagles’ 75th Anniversary Team, further solidifying his legacy in the NFL.