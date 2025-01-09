Blaine Gabbert Siblings: Getting to Know Tyler and Brett

Blaine Gabbert is an American professional football quarterback born on October 15, 1989, in Ballwin, Missouri.

He played college football at the University of Missouri before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Gabbert has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He won Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers and Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs as a backup quarterback.

Siblings

Blaine has two siblings who are also involved in football.

Tyler played college football, initially committing to Nebraska, then joining Missouri, and later transferring to the University of Central Florida (UCF).

He is now a territory sales manager for Salvin Dental Specialties Inc.

The youngest brother, Brett, is a quarterback for the Miami (OH) RedHawks. He is trying to establish his own football legacy in the NCAA.

College career

Gabbert attended the University of Missouri, where he played for the Missouri Tigers from 2008 to 2010.

During his freshman year, he served as a backup quarterback but quickly rose to prominence.

In his sophomore year, Gabbert became the starting quarterback and led the team to a 10-4 record, including a victory in the Texas Bowl.

His performance improved significantly in his junior year, throwing for 3,186 yards and 16 touchdowns. This strong showing helped him become a top prospect for the NFL Draft.

NFL career

Gabbert was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He became the starting quarterback midway through his rookie season but struggled with consistency and injuries.

Over three seasons with the Jaguars, Gabbert started 27 games, throwing for 4,357 yards and 22 touchdowns, but also had 24 interceptions.

Despite his efforts, he was unable to establish himself as a long-term starter for the Jaguars.

In March 2014, Gabbert was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He served primarily as a backup quarterback behind Colin Kaepernick.

During his time with the 49ers, Gabbert started five games in 2015 after Kaepernick suffered an injury.

He showed some improvement, leading the team to a few victories, but ultimately returned to a backup role.

This pattern of serving as a backup while occasionally starting due to injuries became a recurring theme in his career.

Gabbert signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He started five games for the Cardinals due to injuries to the starting quarterback, Carson Palmer.

Despite some promising performances, he was not retained by the team after the season.

In 2018, he joined the Tennessee Titans as a backup quarterback and played in eight games, starting three due to injuries to Marcus Mariota.

In 2019, Gabbert signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a backup to Jameis Winston.

Although he did not start any games, he was part of the team that won Super Bowl LV. This marked his first Super Bowl victory as a backup quarterback.

In 2022, Gabbert joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup quarterback.

He was part of the team that won Super Bowl LVIII, marking his second Super Bowl victory as a backup.

Accolades

Gabbert is a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and Super Bowl LVIII with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

These victories highlight his ability to contribute to successful teams even in a backup role.

In college, Gabbert was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2009 during his time at the University of Missouri. This recognition underscored his potential as a quarterback and helped position him for a successful NFL draft.

Despite being labeled as a draft bust early in his career, Gabbert has managed to sustain a long NFL career.

He has played for multiple teams, including the Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Titans, Buccaneers, and Chiefs.