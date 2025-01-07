Taysom Hill Siblings: Getting to Know Dexter and Jordan

Taysom Shawn Hill, born August 23, 1990, is an American professional football player for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

Known as “the Human Swiss Army Knife,” he has played various positions, primarily tight end and previously quarterback.

Hill has achieved notable statistics, including 12 touchdown passes, 27 rushing touchdowns, and 12 receiving touchdowns, making him one of the few players in NFL history with such versatility.

He signed a four-year contract extension worth $40 million in 2021, becoming a key player for the Saints.

Siblings

Taysom has two older brothers, Dexter and Jordan.

Dexter, a former football player, tragically passed away in 2016, which deeply affected Taysom and his family.

Jordan played as a linebacker at Arizona State University, contributing to the family’s athletic legacy.

Taysom often honors his late brother by wearing his jersey number, “7,” and emphasizes the importance of family in his life.

College Career at BYU

Hill began his college football journey at Brigham Young University (BYU) in 2012, where he initially served as a backup quarterback.

In his freshman year, he played in 11 games and made a significant impact, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities.

Hill became the starter in his sophomore year but faced a setback when he suffered a season-ending injury after just seven games.

Despite this challenge, he demonstrated his potential by throwing for 1,344 yards and rushing for 463 yards with 10 total touchdowns.

Hill had a breakout season in 2014, where he threw for 2,583 yards and rushed for an impressive 1,119 yards.

He scored a total of 19 touchdowns that year, leading BYU to a successful season.

However, injuries continued to plague him during his junior year, limiting him to just six games.

Despite this, he still managed to throw for 1,059 yards and rush for 603 yards.

In his final year at BYU in 2016, Hill returned to form and played in 12 games, throwing for 2,058 yards and rushing for another 603 yards.

By the end of his college career, he had established himself as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in BYU history, known for his leadership and resilience.

NFL career

After going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hill signed with the Green Bay Packers.

However, he was released during final roster cuts before the season began.

Shortly thereafter, in November 2017, Hill joined the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

His athleticism and versatility quickly caught the attention of coaches, leading to his integration into the team’s offensive schemes.

Hill is particularly known for his ability to play multiple positions.

While primarily serving as a backup quarterback to Drew Brees and later Jameis Winston, he has also played as a tight end and made significant contributions on special teams.

During the 2020 season, when Drew Brees was sidelined due to injury, Hill stepped into the starting quarterback role for four games.

He won all four starts and showcased his capability to lead the team effectively.

In April 2021, Hill signed a four-year contract extension worth $40 million with the Saints, reflecting the organization’s confidence in his skills and versatility.

Accolades

Hill has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

During his time at Brigham Young University (BYU), he was recognized as a Manning Award Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against Boise State in 2013, where he threw for 339 yards and rushed for 69 yards with four total touchdowns.

Hill was also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2016, awarded to the nation’s best scholar-athlete, which included an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

He holds several BYU records, including rushing yards (2,584) and rushing touchdowns (29) by a quarterback, and is the only quarterback in school history with over 4,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards.

Additionally, he was named Independent Offensive Player of the Year by College Sports Madness in 2013 and earned multiple honors such as being on the Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Award watch lists.

In recognition of his leadership and performance, Hill received the Distinguished American Award from the National Football Foundation in 2020.