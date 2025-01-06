Noah Gray Siblings: Getting to Know Asher and Hannah

Noah Gray is an American professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Born on April 30, 1999, in Gardner, Massachusetts, he played college football at Duke University.

Gray has served as a backup to Travis Kelce and has shown consistent performance over his first three seasons, contributing to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024.

In the 2023 season, he recorded 28 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns.

Siblings

Gray has two siblings, an older brother named Asher and a younger sister named Hannah.

Growing up in a supportive family environment in Leominster, Massachusetts, Noah and his siblings have maintained a strong bond throughout their lives.

Asher has been particularly supportive of Noah’s athletic career, sharing experiences and challenges in sports, while Hannah has also been a source of encouragement as he navigates his professional journey.

College career

Gray attended Duke University, where he played for the Blue Devils from 2017 to 2020.

His time at Duke was marked by steady improvement and significant contributions to the team.

In his freshman season in 2017, Gray made an immediate impact, showcasing his potential as a tight end.

He recorded five receptions for 37 yards and two touchdowns, hinting at his future as a reliable target.

During his sophomore year in 2018, Gray’s role in the offense expanded significantly.

He finished the season with 20 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown, demonstrating his growing rapport with the quarterback and development as a versatile tight end capable of making plays in crucial moments.

His junior season in 2019 was a breakout year, as he emerged as one of the top tight ends in college football.

Gray recorded 51 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns, earning second-team All-ACC honors and solidifying his reputation as a key player for Duke.

His ability to stretch the field and make contested catches made him a valuable asset in the passing game.

In his senior year in 2020, Gray continued to build on his success, becoming a focal point of Duke’s offense.

By the end of his college career, he had established himself as one of the top tight end prospects in the nation, drawing attention from NFL scouts due to his impressive statistics and skills.

NFL career

Gray was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, marking the beginning of his professional career.

The Chiefs recognized his potential to complement their high-powered offense, particularly alongside superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

In his rookie season, Gray appeared in all 16 games, making one start and recording seven receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

While these numbers may not have been overwhelming, they indicated that he was beginning to find his place within the Chiefs’ offensive scheme.

Gray continued to develop during his second year in the league in 2022.

He played a more significant role in the Chiefs’ offense, finishing with 28 receptions for 299 yards and one touchdown.

His performance helped contribute to the team’s success as they made a deep playoff run, culminating in their victory at Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gray’s ability to make crucial catches in critical moments was instrumental during this championship run.

In 2023, Gray matched his reception total from the previous year while adding two touchdowns to his stats.

His continued growth and development were evident as he became more integrated into offensive plays designed by head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs once again reached the Super Bowl, where they secured their second consecutive title.

Accolades

During his time at Duke University, Gray was recognized as a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation in 2019 and earned second-team All-ACC honors the same year.

He was also a two-time Academic All-ACC selection and served as a team captain in 2020.

Gray broke Duke’s all-time career receptions record for tight ends and finished fourth in program history for most career touchdown receptions by a tight end.

In the NFL, Gray has contributed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ success, winning Super Bowl titles in both 2023 and 2024.

He was named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award in 2020, which is given to college football’s top tight end, further highlighting his recognition as an elite player during his collegiate career.