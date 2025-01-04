Kareem Hunt Siblings: Getting to Know Clarence Riggins

Kareem Hunt is an American professional football running back currently with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He played college football at Toledo and was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hunt quickly made an impact, leading the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie with 1,327 yards.

After a stint with the Cleveland Browns, where he had notable performances, he returned to the Chiefs in 2024.

Siblings

Kareem has one sibling, an older brother named Clarence Riggins.

Clarence has faced legal issues, including a prison sentence for criminal trespass in 2014.

Despite their family’s challenges, the brothers maintain a close bond and support each other, especially during the off-season.

Their mother, Stephanie Riggins, has been a significant figure in their lives, providing support throughout their upbringing.

College career

Hunt attended the University of Toledo, where he played college football for the Toledo Rockets from 2013 to 2016.

As a highly regarded recruit, he quickly established himself as a standout running back.

In his freshman year, he played in 12 games, rushing for 866 yards and scoring six touchdowns, which set the stage for his future success.

Hunt’s breakout season came in 2014 when he rushed for an impressive 1,631 yards on 204 carries, averaging 7.96 yards per carry.

He scored 16 touchdowns that year and earned First-Team All-MAC (Mid-American Conference) honors.

During his junior year in 2015, Hunt faced some challenges due to injuries but still managed to rush for 1,475 yards and ten touchdowns.

He continued to showcase his skills in his senior year, accumulating 1,329 rushing yards and ten touchdowns despite missing several games due to injury.

Over the course of his college career, Hunt finished with a total of 4,945 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry.

Also Read: Greg Olsen Siblings: Get to Know Chris and Kevin

NFL career

Hunt was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, leading the league in rushing yards with 1,327 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

Additionally, he showcased his versatility by adding 455 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

His outstanding performance earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl, and he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In his second season with the Chiefs in 2018, Hunt continued to perform well, rushing for 824 yards and seven touchdowns before being released mid-season due to off-field issues related to a domestic violence incident.

Following his release from Kansas City, Hunt signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

In Cleveland, he formed a formidable backfield duo with Nick Chubb and contributed significantly as both a runner and receiver.

In 2020, Hunt rushed for 841 yards and scored six touchdowns while also catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

In January 2024, Hunt made his return to the Kansas City Chiefs, much to the excitement of fans who remembered his earlier success with the team.

Accolades

In college, Hunt was a two-time First-Team All-MAC selection in 2014 and 2016 and earned Second-Team All-MAC honors in 2015.

His standout performance in the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl, where he rushed for 271 yards and scored five touchdowns, earned him the MVP title and tied an NCAA record for most rushing touchdowns in a bowl game.

In the NFL, Hunt’s rookie season in 2017 was particularly impressive, as he was named to the Pro Bowl and led the league in rushing yards.

He also received the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was selected for the PFWA All-Rookie Team.