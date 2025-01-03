Greg Olsen Siblings: Get to Know Chris and Kevin

Greg Olsen is a former NFL tight end and current sportscaster, born on March 11, 1985.

He played 14 seasons in the league, primarily with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, earning three Pro Bowl selections and ranking fifth all-time among tight ends in receptions (742) and receiving yards (8,683).

After retiring in 2020, Olsen began his broadcasting career with FOX Sports, winning two Sports Emmys.

He is also known for his advocacy work through the HEARTest Yard Program, supporting families facing congenital heart issues, inspired by his son T.J.’s health challenges.

Siblings

Greg has two brothers, namely Chris and Kevin.

Chris played quarterback for the University of Virginia, while Kevin was a quarterback at UNC Charlotte.

Kevin faced legal issues, being indicted on multiple charges but was later found not guilty.

Greg is the middle child in the family and has often expressed pride in his brothers’ accomplishments.

College career

Olsen attended the University of Miami from 2004 to 2006, where he emerged as a standout tight end.

In his freshman year, he played in 11 games, showcasing his potential with 16 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

By his sophomore year, Olsen became a key player for the Hurricanes, recording 40 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns, which earned him All-ACC honors.

In his junior year, he continued to excel, finishing with 31 receptions for 506 yards.

His impressive performance led him to become a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Olsen’s time at Miami established him as one of the top tight end prospects in college football, known for his combination of size, speed, and receiving ability.

NFL career

In the 2007 NFL Draft, Olsen was selected in the first round as the 31st overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

During his rookie season, he recorded 39 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns.

Over the next four seasons with the Bears, he developed into a reliable target but faced challenges due to inconsistent quarterback play.

His best season in Chicago came in 2010 when he had 41 receptions for 404 yards and five touchdowns.

In July 2011, Olsen was traded to the Carolina Panthers, where he would have the most productive years of his career.

He quickly became a central figure in the Panthers’ offense, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2016.

During this time, he was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2014, 2015, and 2016) and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2015.

Olsen played a significant role in helping the Panthers reach Super Bowl 50, although they ultimately lost to the Denver Broncos.

By the end of his career, Olsen had amassed impressive statistics that included 742 receptions for 8,683 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns.

After retiring from professional football following the 2020 season, he transitioned into broadcasting and joined FOX Sports as an analyst.

He has been praised for his insightful commentary and ability to explain complex plays to viewers.

Accolades

Olsen has received numerous accolades throughout his football career and post-retirement broadcasting.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second-team All-Pro, ranking fifth all-time among tight ends with 742 receptions and 8,683 receiving yards.

Notably, he became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards from 2014 to 2016.

In addition to his on-field achievements, Olsen has also excelled in broadcasting, winning two Sports Emmy Awards: one for Outstanding Emerging On-Air Talent in 2022 and another for Top Event Analyst in 2023.

His contributions to the sport and community have earned him recognition as a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award twice.