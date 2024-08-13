Donovan Mitchell Siblings: All About Jordan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Nicknamed Spida, he was drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets but was traded to the Utah Jazz, where he played until 2022.

A five-time NBA All-Star, Mitchell is known for his scoring ability, highlighted by a career-high 71 points in a game against the Chicago Bulls in January 2023.

He played college basketball at Louisville, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2017.

Siblings

Donovan has one sibling, a younger sister named Jordan Mitchell.

She is a college lacrosse player at American University, where she also majors in business studies.

Growing up in New York, both siblings were influenced by their father’s career in sports, with Jordan excelling in lacrosse during high school and college, while Donovan pursued basketball.

They share a close bond, often supporting each other’s athletic endeavors.

College career

Mitchell played college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals from 2015 to 2017.

In his freshman year, he played in 33 games, starting in five of them.

He contributed as a key player off the bench, showcasing his potential. Mitchell averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

His shooting percentages included 45.6% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.

He had several standout performances, including a season-high 18 points against the University of North Carolina.

His defensive skills and ability to create plays began to draw attention.

The Cardinals finished the season with a 23-8 record and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Sweet Sixteen before being eliminated by the University of Michigan State.

In his sophomore year, with the departure of several key players from the previous season, Mitchell stepped into a more prominent role as a starter.

He significantly improved his performance, averaging 15.6 points, 2.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

His shooting percentages also improved, with 45.8% from the field and 38.1% from three-point range.

His outstanding play earned him First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) honors and recognition as one of the top shooting guards in college basketball.

One of his most memorable performances came against the University of Kentucky, where he scored 24 points, leading the Cardinals to a victory.

Louisville entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed and advanced to the second round, where they were upset by the University of Michigan.

After his sophomore season, Mitchell declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. His impressive college performance, particularly in his second year, solidified his status as a top prospect.

NBA career

Mitchell was drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, but was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz.

He made an immediate impact, leading all rookies in scoring with 20.5 points per game and being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Mitchell continued to improve in his subsequent seasons with the Jazz, making his first All-Star team in 2020 and signing a five-year rookie extension worth up to $195 million.

He averaged over 24 points per game in each of his five seasons with the Jazz, culminating in a career-high 25.9 points per game in 2021-22.

In September 2022, Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his first season with the Cavaliers, Mitchell made his fourth consecutive All-Star team and was named an All-Star starter for the first time.

He had a historic season, scoring an NBA-high 71 points against the Chicago Bulls, the most by any player since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006.

Mitchell also made the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career.

Through his first seven NBA seasons, Mitchell has averaged 24.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while making five All-Star teams.

He has established himself as one of the league’s elite scorers and a perennial All-Star.