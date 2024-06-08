Donte DiVincenzo Sibling: Meet John A. DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo is a 27-year-old American professional basketball player for the New York Knicks of the NBA.

He played college basketball at Villanova, winning national championships in 2016 and 2018. He was named the 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

DiVincenzo was drafted 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In his NBA career so far, he has played for the Milwaukee Bucks (2018-2022), Sacramento Kings (2022), Golden State Warriors (2022-2023) and currently the New York Knicks (2023-present).

DiVincenzo won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021.

He holds the Knicks franchise records for single-game and single-season three-point shots made. His career highs are 40 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 steals, and 2 blocks.

DiVincenzo averages 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Siblings

DiVincenzo has an older brother named John A. DiVincenzo.

John, who is a few years older than Donte, played college basketball at the University of Delaware. He was a standout player and helped the Blue Hens win the 2003-2004 America East regular-season title.

Growing up, John and Donte were close, often playing basketball together and competing against each other. This sibling rivalry helped shape Donte’s competitive spirit and drive to succeed in basketball.

John has been a constant presence at Donte’s games, cheering him on and offering words of encouragement.

He has also been involved in Donte’s training and development, helping him refine his skills and prepare for the professional level.

College career

DiVincenzo played college basketball for the Villanova Wildcats from 2015 to 2018. He won national championships with Villanova in 2016 and 2018.

In his redshirt sophomore season in 2017-18, he was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year and NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

DiVincenzo scored a career-high 31 points in the 2018 NCAA championship game against Michigan, the most points ever scored by a player coming off the bench in a Final Four game.

Over his 3-year college career, he played 85 games and averaged 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

DiVincenzo shot 47% from the field, 37.8% from three-point range, and 72.4% from the free throw line.

He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018 NBA Draft after declaring for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season.

NBA career

DiVincenzo was drafted 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played for the Bucks from 2018 to 2022, averaging 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during his first three seasons.

In the 2021-2022 season, he played for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

DiVincenzo then joined the Golden State Warriors for the 2022-2023 season, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

In the 2023-2024 season, he signed a four-year deal worth $46.87 million with the New York Knicks. He currently plays for the Knicks as their shooting guard.

Throughout his NBA career, DiVincenzo has played 81 games, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He has shot 43.5% from the field, 39.7% from three-point range, and 81.7% from the free throw line.

He won the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in 2018 and was named Big East Sixth Man of the Year in the same year.