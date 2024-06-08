Good Samaritan Turns Suspected Rapist, Attempts Suicide in Murang’a 

A man who attempted to rape a 22-year-old woman after offering her a ride in his car is recuperating at a Murang’a hospital, after another attempt to commit suicide flopped.

In the incident reported at Kandara Police Station in Murang’a on Wednesday June 5, the woman was walking home from Kaburigi Trading Centre that evening when the motorist offered her a lift.

Innocently, according to police, the young woman boarded the vehicle, unaware that she was dancing to the tune of a marauding wolf in sheep skin.

But even before she could warm her seat, the ‘Good Samaritan’ mutated fast into a savage, attempting to force issues and organs that the beautiful lady wouldn’t agree to.

Putting up a spirited fight with screams and shrieks as her backup, the victim managed to unlock the vehicle and hopped out, scathed but pure.

She reported the matter to the police, who upon investigation identified the suspect as Peter Gitau Kimani.

Meanwhile, Kimani got wind that he had been unmasked, and that hawkshaws were hot on his trail.

Overcome by the fear of prison life coupled with the shame and guilt of his actions, he downed a bottle of poison, police said.

But neither heaven nor hell was ready to receive him without clearing with the third planet first.

Before he could succumb, the police showed up at his house and rushed him to Thika Level Five hospital where he is admitted but in stable condition.

Once discharged, Kimani will be charged accordingly in an open court, police said.

Cases of rape have been on the rise despite measures in place to address the trend.

Rape cases stood at 939 in 2023, 827 in 2022, 1,013 in 2021 and 973 in 2020 while defilement rose to 5,865 in 2023, 5,530 in 2022, 6,492 in 221 and 6,275 in 2020.

Sodomy cases rose to 93 in 2023 as compared to 86 in 2022, 88 in 2021 and 54 in 2020 while abduction hit 51 in 2023, 59 in 2022, 61 in 2021 and 70 in 2020.