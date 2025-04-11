Reprieve for ex-CS Muturi as court orders IG Douglas Kanja to immediately reinstate his security detail

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi got a reprieve after the High Court ordered Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to reinstate his security detail.

The two bodyguards who had been taking care of Muturi were earlier in the week withdrawn in unclear circumstances.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the orders pending hearing and determination of an application filed challenging the withdrawal of Muturi’s protection.

Judge Mwita while issuing the orders, said the petition raises fundamental questions regarding the Ex CSs rights and warrants urgent court’s intervention.

The petition was filed following the withdrawal of Muturis armed police officers in unexplained circumstances

Muturi said the officers were ordered not to report to work on Tuesday, April 8.

He now remains without armed security.

He was, on March 26, sacked as CS for public service in a fallout with President William Ruto.

He said no explanation had been given to him over the move to withdraw the security.

“My security detail was withdrawn last night (Monday) at around 7:30PM. Two police officers who were attached to me by virtue of my position as former Speaker of the National Assembly were told not to report on duty today. If this is another attempt to intimidate me, they have dialed yet another wrong number,” he said.

He said the Retirement Benefits Act allows former Speakers to have security.

“They were told not to come to work on the basis that I am fighting the government. I said it’s okay there are many Kenyans without government security. But I am entitled to security,” he said.

In his directions, Mwita ordered that all court pleadings be served immediately.

The respondents have been given 14 days to file and serve their responses to both the petition and the application.

The petitioner will then have 14 days to respond with a supplementary affidavit, if necessary, along with written submissions not exceeding 10 pages.

Subsequently, the respondents will also have 14 days to file their submissions, which are similarly limited to 10 pages.

The court set the date for highlighting of submissions on June 24, 2025.

Pending the hearing, IG Kanja has been barred from withdrawing or interfering in any manner with Muturi’s security detail

The court also issued a warning that any disobedience of the order would attract legal consequences for any individuals found to be in breach.

“In the meantime, a conservatory order is hereby issued directing the Inspector General of Police to immediately reinstate and or restore security of Hon. Justin Muturi the former Speaker of the National Assembly and not to withdraw the security or interfere with it in any other manner until June 24, 2025,” said Chacha.