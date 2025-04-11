DPP secures order to destroy over 3 tonnes of narcotics in Moyale

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) oversaw narcotics destruction exercise aimed at combating drug trafficking and illegal substance abuse in Moyale, Marsabit County.

The destroyed narcotics were exhibits from cases concluded at the Sololo Mobile Court and the Moyale Law Courts.

The destruction exercise, held in Odda, targeted a significant quantity of narcotic drugs, including three tonnes of bhang and 287 grams of cocaine, all seized during various enforcement operations in the region.

The disposal followed a legal application filed by the ODPP, which resulted in the issuance of court orders authorizing the destruction of the narcotics.

Prosecution Counsel Benard Leadi, representing the DPP, reiterated ODPP’s unwavering commitment to the prosecution of drug-related offences. He also underscored the importance of continued collaboration among stakeholders in the fight against narcotics.

The event was attended by representatives from the National Police Service, Judiciary, Kenya Prisons Service, and other stakeholders.

The exercise, which took place at the Odda Dump Site, saw the destruction of 3,987 kilograms of cannabis sativa, along with 25 sachets of cocaine weighing 287 grams, in accordance with the law.

This event underscores the commitment of the Criminal Justice System in combating the use, sale, and distribution of narcotic drugs, fostering safer communities for all.