Douglas Emhoff Siblings: Meet Andie and Jamie

Douglas Craig Emhoff is an American lawyer and the second gentleman of the United States.

He is married to Kamala Harris, the first female vice president and the Democratic nominee for president in 2024.

Emhoff has a distinguished career in entertainment law, having worked with major firms like DLA Piper and Venable LLP.

As a second gentleman, he advocates for gender equality, mental health awareness, and combatting antisemitism, emphasizing his Jewish heritage.

Siblings

Douglas has two siblings, a brother named Andy and a sister named Jamie.

Andy has generally maintained a lower public profile compared to Douglas.

While specific details about his professional life are less widely known, he remains an important part of the family dynamic that supports Douglas in his public role.

Similarly, Douglas’s sister, Jamie, is also relatively private.

Career

Emhoff began his legal career shortly after earning his Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the University of Southern California (USC) Gould School of Law in 1990.

He started working at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, a prominent law firm where he gained foundational experience in various areas of law.

After his time at Pillsbury Winthrop, Emhoff moved to Bingham McCutchen and then to Belin Rawlings & Badal, where he continued to develop his expertise in law.

In 2000, he co-founded the firm Whitwell Jacoby Emhoff, which specialized in media and entertainment law. This venture showcased his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the legal profession.

In 2006, Whitwell Jacoby Emhoff was acquired by Venable LLP, a large national law firm.

At Venable, Emhoff took on significant responsibilities, including serving as managing director of the firm’s West Coast operations.

His leadership role allowed him to influence the firm’s strategic direction and expand its influence in the media and entertainment sectors.

In 2017, Emhoff joined DLA Piper, one of the largest law firms in the world.

As a partner, he focused on media, entertainment, and intellectual property law. His work involved representing high-profile clients in complex legal matters.

Notably, he represented Taco Bell in a well-known case involving a trademark dispute.

Emhoff’s expertise in these areas helped him build a reputation as a skilled attorney with extensive knowledge of the entertainment industry.

Emhoff took a leave of absence from DLA Piper during his wife Kamala Harris’s campaign for vice president in 2020.

After Harris was elected as vice president, Emhoff decided to leave DLA Piper permanently to assume his new role as second gentleman of the United States.

Personal life

Emhoff is married to Kamala Harris, the current Vice President of the United States.

They met on a blind date in 2013 and married on August 22, 2014, in a private ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

Emhoff has two children from his previous marriage to film producer Kerstin Emhoff: Cole, born on September 15, 1994, and Ella, born on May 29, 1999.

Cole and Ella have developed a close relationship with their stepmother, affectionately calling her “Momala.”

Both children have gained public attention, particularly Ella, who has pursued a career in modeling and fashion design.

Cole tends to stay more private but has expressed pride in his father’s role as second gentleman and the family’s blended dynamic.