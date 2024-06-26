DP Gachagua Attacks NIS DG Noordin Haji Over Protests 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Wednesday attacked the National Intelligence Service (NIS) over the ongoing protests opposing the proposed taxes.

He called for the resignation of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji, faulting him for overseeing what he described as a decline in the agency’s effectiveness under his stewardship.

Speaking from Mombasa on Wednesday, Gachagua lamented that since Haji succeeded Major General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru in June 2023 the NIS has become dysfunctional, failing to adequately assess public sentiment, particularly concerning the now withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

“I sympathise with President Ruto because this information was not available to him. NIS is mandated to provide such information and that is where the problem is; we have a dysfunctional NIS that has exposed the President, the government and the people of Kenya,” said Gachagua.

“Noordin Haji must take responsibility for the deaths that have occurred, the mayhem witnessed and for failing Ruto, the government and Kenya by not doing his job and advising correctly. He must not just take responsibility but resign from that office and allow the president to pick a competent DG.”

According to Gachagua, had Haji properly briefed Ruto on the widespread public opposition to the Bill, Ruto would not have forwarded it to Parliament, thus averting the nationwide protests that escalated on Tuesday, culminating in protesters storming Parliament.

“People had to die, property destroyed and protests for the President to know what Kenyans felt, yet there is an organisation funded by Kenyans to brief the president and the public about the sentiments of Kenyans.”

“Officers from the National Police Service (NPS) have told me in confidence that they did not receive advance intelligence briefs about the magnitude of the protests. Never have protesters invaded Parliament.”

Gachagua persisted in his tirade, vehemently criticizing Haji, alleging that he was unfit and lacked the qualifications for the top position in the NIS.

“When he (Haji) was appointed to the office of the Director General, he chased away all the people who were senior to him when he was in the service because of an inferiority complex, crippling NIS and making it dysfunctional,” he said.

“Three directors were chased away and reassigned to desk jobs across the government. 13 assistant directors, men and women with proven track records of intelligence and analysis, were removed from the NIS leaving a shell under a clueless Director General with no capacity to run the organisation. That is why the security sector was caught off guard by the intensity of the protests. Had Noordin Haji done his job; we would not be where we are today.”

But insiders said Gachagua has a long grudge with Haji stemming from when he was the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Here is the full statement.

“I am deeply heartbroken following the loss of lives of our children, security officers and other Kenyans across the country in the Tuesday protests. As a parent, I feel the deep pain of their loss. No parent should have to bury their child especially in such circumstances. My heartfelt condolences, that of my Wife, Pastor Dorcas and our two sons to the grieving families. We wish quick recovery to those who were injured.

2. The loss and destruction of public and private property during the demonstrations is deeply unfortunate. We empathise with the Members of Parliament for the traumatic experience in and out of Parliament.

3. The violence witnessed across the country was unnecessary and uncalled for because violence begets violence. It is unfortunate that it had to get to this. Dialogue is critical to avert similar occurrences in the future. I want to echo the position of the President HE. William Ruto on the readiness to listen to our young people because you have genuine concerns.

4. It is now time for restraint and reflection to avoid recurrence of these unfortunate and unprecedented events. The decision by our President to withdraw the Finance Bill, 2024 is a new beginning that should nurture a culture of consultations and engagement.

5. The President has listened to the people and admitted there was a problem that the people were opposed to the Bill. It is also the beginning of acknowledging there is a disconnect between the people and the government. I really want to thank the President for listening to the people. The President, myself and all the elected leaders are servants of the people. Going forward, this should be the norm listening to the people.

6. As a truthful man, I must acknowledge that we must engage Gen Z and the other young people and all Kenyans including the Church, Business Community on critical issues facing them. It seems that either we have not listened enough or have not communicated our intentions effectively yet many have voiced their concerns.

7. I would like to take this opportunity to ask our leaders to stop the culture of castigating the people with different views and opinions.

8. It is time for leaders to tone down and stop the habit of talking down on the people.

9. This brings me to another critical issue. As a government, we have established institutions to ensure we not only listen to Kenyans but also genuinely understand their concerns. We invest significant resources in these institutions, particularly the National Intelligence Service for this purpose. It is clear that there has been a failure in the intelligence and advice we are receiving, particularly concerning crucial government policies.

10. I have publicly stated that under this administration, Kenyans are free to criticise the government without fear of reprisal from state agencies. This was a promise made by both the President and I when we were sworn in.

11. Yet, in the past week, there are reports of abductions, the use of live rounds against peaceful protesters, and gunfire echoing through the night. The loss of life and culture of intimidation are unacceptable. These actions do not reflect our administration’s principles and must cease immediately. There are those attempting to undermine the freedom we pledged to uphold. Rest assured, we will not allow this to happen.

12. I want to assure you that the President and the Government will address these issues. We will initiate a process to listen and understand what Kenyans are saying. We are a listening government.

13. This is a time for reflection and action. We will take immediate steps to listen more closely to the concerns of all Kenyans and to ensure that our policies reflect the true needs and desires of our nation.